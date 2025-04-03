Genesys customers continue to scale cloud and AI capabilities to realise new levels of experience orchestration in FY25

Genesys announced the Genesys Cloud platform reached nearly $1.9 billion annual recurring revenue (ARR)i during the fourth quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2025 (Nov. 1, 2024 – Jan. 31, 2025). Demand for Genesys Cloud AI continued to drive momentum, representing more than 10% of the platform’s new business for the full fiscal year. Genesys Cloud net revenue retention (NRR)ii exceeded 120% for the last 12 fiscal quarters, demonstrating customers’ continued expansion in use of the Genesys Cloud platform to achieve new levels of experience orchestration.

As of January 31, 2025, more than 45% of Genesys Cloud customers were using at least one Genesys Cloud AI capability to enhance consumer interactions and drive operational efficiency. During the fiscal year, companies embraced the efficiency and effectiveness of Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot capabilities for real-time agent support, with customer adoption in fiscal year 2025 growing nearly 4X year-over-year. Genesys Cloud AI detected more than 700 million displays of agent empathy across consumer interactions during the fiscal year, giving organisations greater insights into employee behaviour and development opportunities to optimise experiences.

In the same period, the volume of self-service conversations powered by the Genesys Cloud platform increased more than 150% year-over-year as consumers engaged with automated options to receive efficient, personalised support. Continuing its history of innovation, Genesys released over 150 new AI features during fiscal year 2025, a more than 2X increase year-over-year, to help enable organisations to provide more seamless customer experiences across all channels and increase their ROI.

“AI is a transformative technology that is reshaping customer connections and providing organisations opportunity to deliver significant business value,” said Tony Bates, chairman and CEO of Genesys. “Enterprises continue to select Genesys as their strategic platform for experience orchestration to create personalised, end-to-end customer experiences that can increase customer loyalty and retention, while boosting operating efficiency.”

Enabling customer success

During the company’s fiscal year 2025, more than 850 new organisations turned to Genesys Cloud for its leading AI-Powered Experience Orchestration capabilities. Additionally, during the fiscal year, the company reached more than 200 joint wins of CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce since the solution launched. As of January 31, 2025, more than 6,500 organisations around the world, including Uber, Prudential Financial, Global Payments Rabobank, Purdue University, San Diego Humane Society, Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Toyota Deutschland, Banco de Crédito e Inversiones S.A. (BCI) and Lifeline use Genesys Cloud to elevate their customer and employee experiences at scale.

Highlighted customer success includes:

North America

DIRECTV, a leader in sports and entertainment television distribution for over 30 years, set out to enhance its virtual assistant and predictive routing strategy for customer assistance to create more efficient and seamless interactions. Through enhancements in intent modelling, authentication and routing, the company saw an 80% improvement in virtual assistant containment and reduced average handle times.

The Salvation Army , one of the world’s largest and oldest social service organisations, provides critical assistance to over 23 million Americans each year, addressing poverty, addiction and economic challenges through 7,600 centres nationwide. By adopting the Genesys Cloud platform to handle over 50,000 inquiries across multiple channels per month, the organisation has enhanced operational efficiency. This improvement has decreased average answer rates from 63 seconds to 38 seconds, enabling faster support for individuals in need.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Winston’s Wish, a childhood bereavement charity that reaches and impacts the lives of over 80,000 bereaved children and young people in the UK each year, has chosen CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce to transform its services. Winston’s Wish plans to adopt new channels to reach more children and young people with support from volunteers and staff who are empowered with new AI-powered features.

Computacentre , a multinational technology and services provider headquartered in the UK, reached a key milestone by successfully implementing Genesys Cloud across its international client base. By embracing AI-led innovation, Computacentre delivers superior employee experiences alongside cost efficiency and environmental sustainability — aligning with its purpose of helping customers change the world.

Asia-Pacific

Alinta Energy , one of Australia’s largest energy retailers and generators, providing electricity and gas to more than 1.1 million homes and businesses in Australia and New Sealand, evolved to Genesys Cloud. With Genesys Cloud Predictive Engagement, Web Messaging and Virtual Agents, the company drove a 3X increase in digital engagement.

Maxicare, a leading healthcare provider in the Philippines, has transformed its customer experience with the Genesys Cloud platform, reducing call abandonment rates by 73%. Maxicare plans to integrate Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot, enabling agents to quickly retrieve policy details and provide faster, more accurate responses. This transformation is a key milestone in its journey toward an omnichannel future and delivering seamless, personalised support at every stage of the patient experience.

Latin America

Neo , a leading Brazilian technology company specialising in customer experience, cybersecurity and digital platforms, empowers businesses to deliver seamless, personalised customer interactions through scalable and innovative solutions. By adopting Genesys Cloud, Neo is driving operational excellence and delivering more personalised, efficient interactions that elevate customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.