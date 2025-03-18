Genesys launches AI for supervisors to enhance efficiency, employee performance and customer experiences

Genesys announced a suite of Genesys Cloud AI capabilities designed to empower supervisors. These innovations help organisations navigate the future of work both within and beyond the contact centre. As enterprises worldwide are looking for efficiency and scale, Genesys is enabling organisations to expand automation and augment employee performance for improved customer experiences, operational productivity and business impact.

With Genesys Cloud Supervisor Copilot and Genesys Cloud Virtual Supervisor, organisations can automate routine tasks and provide managers the support and insights to accelerate speed, improve work quality and increase overall effectiveness. The capabilities offer organisations real-time assistance to analyse data, train employees, oversee processes and handle critical business operations.

Genesys estimates that it’s possible to see a 40% reduction in quality evaluation time, 25% reduction in multilingual evaluations and 38% decrease in quality management administrative costs through utilisation of these Genesys Cloud AI capabilities for supervisors, providing an opportunity for significant operational gains.

According to a recent Genesys report, 46% of customer experience (CX) leaders surveyed said that improving the employee experience through AI technology like copilots is an initiative they plan to implement within the next two years. eir, Ireland’s largest telecommunications company, is already driving ROI from this technology.

“Genesys Cloud has enhanced our customer engagement, with AI capabilities like Copilots for agents playing a key role in helping us improve efficiency and service quality. The result of our AI transformation with Genesys Cloud: a 63% boost in our customer effort score, a 60-second drop in handle time, a 5% rise in sales conversations, and our multi-year partnership projected to bring significant added value over three years,” said John Connors, director of business transformation at eir. “Supervisor Copilot and Virtual Supervisor are the next AI game-changers, which we anticipate will continue to help us elevate our operational agility and workforce for stronger customer experiences.”

Augmenting performance for greater impact with supervisor Copilot

Supervisor Copilot, the latest addition to the Genesys Cloud Copilot suite, builds on last year’s launch of Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot to streamline contact centre operations. These AI-driven copilots reduce manual workloads, uncover insights and enhance business outcomes.

Acting as a sidekick for managers, Supervisor Copilot provides prescriptive support for quality assurance, compliance and coaching. Powered by generative AI, it automatically summarises interactions, allowing supervisors to quickly review and make informed decisions. With advanced quality and conversational intelligence, Supervisor Copilot strengthens compliance and effectiveness across both human and AI-led interactions, sharing context, identifying issues and uncovering opportunities to improve the customer experience.

Automating tasks for greater productivity with virtual supervisor

Using large language models, Virtual Supervisor enables managers to automatically populate evaluation templates from an interaction, saving time, increasing efficiency and ensuring comprehensive review capabilities. This automation gives managers deeper visibility into agent performance, behaviours and skills through structured insights that inform decision-making.

Managers configure the level of automation and oversight, including the criteria assessed and whether to accept its recommendations, ensuring that Virtual Supervisor aligns with organisational policies, regulatory requirements and operational goals. This enables managers to move beyond limited quality control to drive performance at scale.

Available as optional configurations in Genesys Cloud, organisations can choose to start using Supervisor Copilot and Virtual Supervisor now. The capabilities work seamlessly with all native Genesys Cloud offerings, including conversational AI, event data and journey management, to deliver more contextual customer engagement. By continuously sharing data across both human and AI-led interactions, these innovations don’t just improve independently; they get better together over time, delivering greater business value.

Genesys Cloud AI capabilities for supervisors already powers a variety of use cases with more coming in the future. A few examples of how organisation can leverage these capabilities include:

AI translate: Supervisors don’t need to be multilingual to make an impact. AI translates interaction details, including full transcriptions and summaries, across more than 70 languages for easy analysis and rich context.

AI summary: AI summary helps streamline interaction reviews by automatically transforming conversation data into clear, concise, and actionable summaries. By contextualising details, it captures key points and essential insights from both customers and agents. This generative AI capability enhances workflows, reduces review time and enables faster, more informed decision-making.

AI scoring : AI scoring can help managers automate quality evaluations, providing faster, less biased and more consistent assessments. AI scoring reviews every interaction, flagging those that need attention and eliminating the limitations of manual sampling, helping supervisors improve efficiency and performance improvements.

“As organisations navigate the future of AI, Genesys Cloud can help them stay ahead by augmenting human potential with deeper insights and automation,” said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. “Through our suite of AI for supervisors, we’re enhancing customer experiences and redefining how work gets done. With real-time intelligence and greater efficiency, organisations gain macro-level understanding for strategic management and micro-level precision to improve interactions so they can accelerate business value and operational excellence at scale.”