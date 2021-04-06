Genesys Launches New Cloud Capabilities in India to Offer Data Sovereignty for Local Businesses

Read Article

Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions, is launching new capabilities for Genesys Cloud in India by enabling businesses to keep their interactions and data located within the country. This is especially crucial for organisations in highly regulated industries with stringent compliance and security standards, such as healthcare, financial services and government, which often have data sovereignty requirements. Now, Indian businesses across all sectors can deliver more personalised digital-first customer experiences using Genesys Cloud.

Data privacy and security are critical components of the digital customer experience. Businesses need to quickly adapt to consumers’ shifting preferences toward digital engagement, while maintaining control and transparency of their data. Genesys Cloud is compliant with Indian government regulations relating to local Private Branch Exchange (PBX) for domestic call ingress, no toll bypass, Call Detail Record (CDR) data and call recording to be stored and available in the country, thus allowing enterprises to handle all customer interactions originating from within the country and outside.

With the newest connection to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, Genesys Cloud is now available in 10 AWS Regions globally. Genesys Cloud provides multi-national organisations with dispersed contact centre operations advanced flexibility, redundancy and scale. In addition to helping ensure data sovereignty, in-country data centres give organisations further advantages, including reduced data latency and accelerated communication with customers. Genesys Cloud has experienced increased adoption by large companies, highlighted by more than 320 per cent year over year growth in new enterprise bookings during fiscal year 2021 (1). The solution’s expansive global footprint can be attributed as one of the reasons for its growth.

Genesys has supported Indian businesses for more than 16 years, with customers such as ICICI Bank, Cleartrip and Tata Sky. Currently, Genesys offers a full-featured omnichannel engagement solution Genesys Engage™ in the market which enables highly sophisticated customer experience, superior choice and flexibility, and maximum control for organisations. In India, new Cloud and Subscription bookings increased by more than 120 per cent year over year during fiscal year 2021, and the company expects adoption of

Genesys Cloud in India to accelerate with the local data storage option.

Now, with a local data centre, the company is positioned to help more organisations take advantage of the reliability and security of Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one solution and leading public cloud contact centre platform. Today, Genesys Cloud boasts 99.999 per cent uptime globally, and it is compliant with GDPR and certified for HIPAA, ISO27001, SOC-2 and PCI.

In addition, the company has more than 500 employees across India, with the company’s second-largest R&D centre located in Chennai. With a local workforce representing product management, professional services, customer care, engineering, finance and sales, Genesys is developing innovative and cutting-edge customer experience technology in India to support the global market and enabling its local customers to be self-reliant on solutions co-created in the region.

Genesys recently announced record-setting cloud business growth in fiscal year 2021. This was driven by new and expanded customer deals, as well as new cloud bookings growth in all regions, with a nearly 25 per cent increase in Asia Pacific. The company witnessed significant traction across sectors such as government, healthcare, finance, telecommunications and e-commerce with Asia Pacific customers including Atomy, ASKUL Corporation, Beyond Bank, MyBudget, The Kiyo Bank, Ltd., Tokopedia and Tonik.

Olivier Jouve, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Cloud said, “We’re expanding Genesys Cloud capabilities in India to help more Indian businesses reap the maximum benefit of the ongoing global cloud revolution by delivering the right technology, innovation strategy and strategic partner ecosystem. We aim to put Genesys Cloud within reach for any organisation, enabling them to proactively understand and predict consumer behaviour for more effective and empathetic customer experiences.”

Raja Lakshmipathy, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Genesys said, “Our vision is to bring the world’s best cloud customer experience solutions for all Indian businesses. Today’s launch is a step toward delivering on this promise while adhering to the Indian regulatory framework that espouses data sovereignty. With Genesys Cloud, enterprises have the ability to scale, savings in costs and agility in innovation offered by cloud deployments. In addition to domestic demand, a significant opportunity exists for Indian IT companies to capture global demand in cloud computing.”

Parminder Kaur, Associate Director, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “The demand for Cloud contact centre Services has been significant especially in times when hybrid work culture has become the new normal. Given the Indian regulatory framework, there is a compelling need to deliver business requirements locally with the right value proposition to the enterprises. The Genesys Cloud architecture strategy is designed to address enterprise challenges and build a seamless local cloud service. Genesys contact centre platform is well known for its innovation, scalability, flexibility, performance, and customer experience. With their Genesys Cloud offering, it is further expected to boost Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and enhance the omnichannel experience.”

Saurabh Sanghoee, VP & Head of Sales & Global Services of Orange Business Services, India said, “The launch of Genesys Cloud in India will enable organisations to leverage the robust and highly customisable cloud platform that will deliver a superior digital customer experience. We have the largest pool of contact centre, data, cloud and security experts, as well as a global sales force that complements the strong R&D strategy and cutting-edge solutions from Genesys. With both our proven capabilities and expertise clubbed with the strategic Gold-level partnership, we look to support our customers on their digital transformation journey and help them move their contact centre infrastructure to cloud.”

