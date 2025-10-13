Geojit Financial Services opts for MoEngage to transform customer engagement  

Geojit Financial Services has onboarded MoEngage to supercharge customer engagement. This collaboration marks a significant step for Geojit in modernising its Martech infrastructure. The brand wanted to move to an agile and AI-powered platform designed for superior customer experiences.

The primary reason for this shift was MoEngage’s state-of-the-art engagement capabilities. This move streamlined tasks and significantly increased the brand’s operational efficiency. The transition also led to the brand gathering a much deeper understanding of its customers and consequently seamlessly personalising customer experiences at scale.

In addition to that, Geojit strategically aimed to evolve its engagement approach from a single-channel to a multi-channel framework, aiming to deliver the right message through the right channel at the right time. The brand, therefore, sought a more intuitive and agile platform to empower its marketing team in achieving these objectives.

MoEngage won over Geojit with its robust capabilities, user-friendly interface, and a proven track record of delivering quick time-to-value. With the agile CDEP by its side, Geojit aims to:

Gain a 360-Degree Customer View: Using MoEngage’s object-level data architecture to enable Geojit to effectively consume its complex internal customer data structure, which often involves users with multiple account types. Thus, helping the brand build a comprehensive and unified 360-degree view of each customer.

Achieve Deeper Customer Insights: Using MoEngage’s advanced analytics to build comprehensive funnels and user paths, track drop-off and conversion rates, and conduct in-depth funnel analysis for improved campaign performance.

Enhance Operational Efficiency: Rigorously reduce campaign setup time to enable faster go-to-market strategies and greater agility for the marketing team. A campaign setup timeline of less than 2 days with MoEngage!

Empower Marketing Independence: Provide the marketing team with an intuitive interface, reducing their reliance on technical teams and allowing them to execute customer engagement strategies more independently and efficiently.

Personalise at Scale with Auxiliary Data: Using MoEngage’s Auxiliary Data feature to allow for temporary, controlled storage of data for personalisation while adhering to strict compliance standards. This feature allows for the sending of personalised regulatory emails with sensitive depository account details (like DP ID, Client ID, AMC Cost, Due Date) to address critical regulatory requirements.

Streamline Regulatory Compliance: Utilise MoEngage’s message archival feature to store copies of individual email communications, meeting regulatory audit requirements for historical data retrieval.

Leverage AI for Smarter Journeys: Implement AI-powered flows for onboarding and reactivation campaigns to minimise drop-offs and drive additional conversions, optimising the customer journey based on insights.

This transition also marked a dramatic improvement in campaign go-live timelines. With the dedicated support of the MoEngage Professional Services Team, the brand went live with its first few campaigns in less than 60 days, demonstrating the unparalleled agility of the CDEP.

Jones George, Executive Director, at Geojit Financial Services commented, “Our goal was to deliver personalised experiences that cater to the unique needs of our customers in the BFSI segment. MoEngage stood out to us with its user-friendly interface, rapid deployment, and powerful analytics. We’ve been able to successfully pivot from a single-channel engagement strategy to a multichannel one with the CDEP. We are confident that this partnership will significantly enhance our ability to engage our customers effectively, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately drive greater value.”

“We are delighted to partner with Geojit Financial Services and support their vision for a more agile and insights-driven customer engagement strategy,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-founder, MoEngage. “Geojit’s decision to move to MoEngage highlights a key industry trend. There’s a growing need for platforms that empower marketing teams with agility and deliver quick time-to-value. These platforms must also provide deep, actionable insights to foster stronger customer relationships in a dynamic financial landscape, and MoEngage is precisely that solution.”

This partnership has already begun to transform Geojit’s customer engagement initiatives, evidenced by a significant reduction in uninstalled users and push delivery rates surpassing the industry average. These early successes underscore the CDEP’s ability to deliver highly personalised and impactful experiences for enterprises to help drive customer retention and business growth.