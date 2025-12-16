GigaOm radar recognizes Hitachi Vantara as a leader in primary storage

Hitachi Vantara has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the latest GigaOm Radar for Primary Storage, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this recognition for its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) hybrid cloud data platform. The report evaluated 19 vendors on their ability to meet evolving primary storage demands across traditional enterprise applications, hybrid cloud environments, AI/ML workloads and edge computing.

According to GigaOm, primary storage has become a board-level priority as organizations contend with explosive data growth, AI-driven workloads and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. Research cited in the report notes a sharp rise in AI-enabled cyber threats in 2025, reinforcing the need for storage platforms that combine performance, scalability and built-in cyber resilience.

Recognized for innovation and resilience

VSP One was positioned in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, with GigaOm highlighting its strong performance, cloud integration and advanced data protection capabilities. Key strengths called out in the report include:

Ransomware protection: Storage-level immutability, high availability and rapid recovery features that enable clean data restoration in seconds, helping organizations recover faster than traditional backup approaches.

Storage-level immutability, high availability and rapid recovery features that enable clean data restoration in seconds, helping organizations recover faster than traditional backup approaches. API-first automation: Comprehensive APIs and unified management through VSP 360, featuring AIOps-driven analytics, observability, guided workflows and mobile access.

Comprehensive APIs and unified management through VSP 360, featuring AIOps-driven analytics, observability, guided workflows and mobile access. Kubernetes integration: Native integration with Kubernetes environments, enabling DevOps teams to automate persistent volume provisioning and manage storage as part of application deployment.

“Hitachi Vantara’s VSP One platform exemplifies a unified strategy for modern storage,” said Whit Walters, field CTO at GigaOm. “It delivers a single, resilient platform spanning edge, core and cloud, while supporting workloads ranging from traditional enterprise systems to AI-driven use cases.”

Meeting modern enterprise storage needs

This year’s GigaOm Radar consolidates evaluations for large enterprises and mid-sized organizations into a single assessment, reflecting the need for platforms that can scale across diverse enterprise requirements. The report notes VSP One’s ability to support a wide range of workloads and its availability as a software-defined storage offering across AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure marketplaces.

“This recognition validates our focus on building data infrastructure that meets the performance, scalability and cybersecurity demands of the AI era,” said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer at Hitachi Vantara. “With eight nines of availability and our Cyber Resilience Guarantee, we help customers achieve near-zero data loss and rapid recovery.”

A growing list of industry recognition

VSP One’s GigaOm recognition adds to a series of recent industry accolades for Hitachi Vantara. The platform was named 2025 Storage Product of the Year in the Cloud Storage category by CRN and received the Sustainable Technology Award at the 2025 Global Tech and AI Awards. It has also been recognized by ENERGY STAR® for leading performance in energy efficiency within its category.

With flexible consumption models through Hitachi EverFlex, non-disruptive upgrades and a roadmap that includes next-generation all-flash NVMe solutions, Hitachi Vantara continues to position VSP One as a future-ready data platform for enterprises balancing innovation, security and sustainability.