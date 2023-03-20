Gizmore launches its smartwatch, Vogue

Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands, today announced the launch of its aspirational smartwatch – Vogue targeting fashion-conscious millennials. This sleek smartwatch boasts a large 1.95-inch (320X385) pixels HD display. This super stylish smartwatch will be available at an affordable price of Rs 1,999 starting on Flipkart. It is also available on Gizmore’s website.

Gizmore Vogue is aesthetically designed and not just appealing but extremely lightweight and comfortable. The metal casing and a square dial add to its premium look and feel. With a 91% body-to-screen ratio, it offers a bigger edge-to-edge display with a better form factor. The smartwatch offers a split-screen view for the shortcut menu. The Always on display screen also offers 600 nits of brightness, making it easy to use even in harsh sunlight. Gizmore Vogue supports over 100 watch faces, enabling users to customise their watch completely as per their choice.

Gizmore Vogue is equipped with a rotating dial, making it super easy and convenient to navigate the menu. It has 2 dedicated buttons one for power on and off and 2nd to view recent tasks which is a unique feature and shortcut to reach on last opened application. The smartwatch offers a GPS trajectory feature which allows users to track all their activity and share it with friends and family via the Vfit app. The built-in sensors let users accurately capture the data and make healthy life choices. The smartwatch also has all the essential trackers and allows users to monitor their heart rate, SpO2 levels, menstrual cycle, and sleep cycle and even gives meditation, sedentary and dehydration reminders.

Sanjay Kalirona, CEO of Gizmore, said, “For today’s generation, the smartwatch is not just a device to keep track of their health and well-being but also an extension of their style. We have designed Gizmore Vogue keeping in mind the need of this target segment. It is a trendy smartwatch with an eye-catching design and packs all the modern features young tech enthusiasts look for at a budget-friendly price. Gizmore is known for its premium quality affordable smartwatches, and with Vogue, we are looking at cementing our position even further.”

The Make In India, Gizmore Vogue is an advanced Bluetooth calling smartwatch with a 5.1 Bt version that comes with a better experience and is very convenient to talk on the watch itself. This feature allows users to seamlessly answer or reject calls and listen to music on their Gizmore Vogue. It also supports Apple Siri and Google voice assistants. The smartwatch is IP67 certified, which makes it immune to accidental spills, sweat and dust and consists of trendy soft & stretchable straps. Gizmore Vogue has a large battery that can easily last ten days on a single charge and supports wireless charging and gives 2 days’ backup while on call.

The smartwatch is available in three attractive colour options- Black, Orange and White. It will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore.in from March 2023, for Rs 1,999.

Gizmore has recently partnered with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to manufacture around 1 million smartwatches in the next 12 months.