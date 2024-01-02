Global cybersecurity SaaS firm TAC Security aims to cross Rs. 100 crore in revenues by 2026

TAC Security is eyeing revenue of Rs 100 crore by 2026. The company is aggressively exploring capital raising options, including an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in early 2024. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed the exclusive Book Running Lead Manager for the proposed IPO.

Commenting on the plans, Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC Security, said, “In an always-on digital world, cybersecurity has emerged as a key area of focus among the public and private sector entities worldwide. Since our inception a decade ago, we have focused on building a unique blend of capabilities, talent, and presence. We are now embarking on our next growth stage – aiming for a nearly ten-fold increase in revenues by FY26 through organic growth and inorganic expansion. Towards this, we aim to become among the few listed cybersecurity players globally”.

TAC Security, founded by entrepreneur Trishneet Arora in 2013, has been a leader in the cybersecurity industry since its inception. The company has been associated with NPCI to handle the security assessment for UPI applications since 2017. At the same time, the company also caters to the two largest stock exchanges in the country – the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities across the trading process in real-time. Over the years, TAC Security has expanded its global footprint, serving over 200 clients across 15 countries. Notable clients include US State Governments, HDFC Limited, DSP Mutual Fund, Bandhan Bank, and Fortune 500 companies.

TAC Security has also established strategic partnerships with industry leaders like TechMahindra, Deloitte, Ingram Micro, and IBM. Gartner Peer Insight has ranked TAC Security as a “Customer First Company” in the Vulnerability Management Category, and Google has enlisted it as a security partner. The company’s diverse product line, including ESOF VMP and ESOF CRQ, reflects its comprehensive approach to cybersecurity.

The company received backing from stock market maven Vijay Kedia in 2016, fortifying its position in the market. Notably, TAC Security has onboarded marquee professionals comprising industry stalwarts like Subinder Khuranna, William May, Dr. Siva Sivasubramanian, and US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren to its Advisory board.

The risk-based vulnerability management tools market has gained momentum in recent years. According to Gartner, the market is expected to reach $639 million by 2023.