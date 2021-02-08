Global sales of 4G, 5G-enabled PCs hit record 10M units in 2020

Read Article

The pandemic drove the sale of 4G and 5G-enabled mobile PCs to 10 million units for the first time globally in 2020.

The global sales of cellular-enabled mobile PCs hit new record as home workers sought improved connectivity in response to the closure of office facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to latest analysis from Strategy Analytics.

The global shipments increased by 70 per cent to 10.1 million, the highest ever annual total.

“Cellular connected notebooks will become more commonplace over the next decade but the key to when that happens lies in how industry players introduce the idea to consumers,” said Eric Smith, Director, Connected Computing Devices.

A clear view into how users choose cellular plans is crucial for vendors, carriers, “and even retailers to understand how to better educate consumer segments of more cellular-embedded options,” he noted.

North America accounted for nearly half of 3G-, 4G- and 5G-enabled PC shipments, while Europe and Asia-Pacific accounted for 45 per cent.

The report estimated that more than 26 million cellular-enabled PCs are now in use worldwide, an increase of 25 per cent in 12 months.

While 4G/LTE standards dominated the market in 2020, accounting for 97 per cent of cellular-enabled PC shipments, 5G notebook launches in 2021 are showing a greater diversity in price points, form factors, and vendor participation.

Strategy Analytics expects 5G to build its share towards 69 per cent by 2025.

“What form new pricing plans take in the 5G world must be informed by a holistic view of the consumer, which devices they use where, and what they use them for,” says Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst.

“In the enterprise space, vendors, carriers and resellers must be able to explain how connected notebooks help save companies money in the field and help reduce security breaches compared to mobile hotspots or dongles,”: Upadhyay explained.

–IANS

