GlobalLogic and Ericsson Deploy Private 5G Network at Hitachi Rail’s State-of-the-Art Digital Factory

GlobalLogic Inc. has designed and deployed a state-of-the-art 5G private network at Hitachi Rail’s most digitally advanced facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, USA. Implemented in collaboration with Ericsson, the 5G network serves as the digital foundation for the 307,000 square foot factory, enabling advanced automation, worker safety, and the scalability of innovative industrial solutions.

Private 5G could enable next-generation industrial capabilities, such as:

Physical AI, enabled by real-time data capture and analysis, allows intelligent systems—such as inspection robots or robot dogs—to detect defects and even support on-site additive manufacturing for spares and tooling.

Digital twins, powered by high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, enable engineers to simulate and optimise railcars before production, thereby reducing errors and accelerating time to market.

Predictive maintenance, driven by secure, real-time data over private wireless, helps anticipate failures, reduce downtime, and optimise equipment performance.

Automated quality inspections, using advanced image analysis, ensure faster, more accurate defect detection and improved product reliability.

IoT-driven material transport, enabled by seamless connectivity, allows automated vehicles and devices to move materials safely and efficiently across the factory floor.

With ultra-low latency and high bandwidth at its core, the 5G private network enables real-time execution of critical processes, driving significant gains in efficiency, precision, and worker safety. The Hagerstown facility, capable of producing up to 20 railcars each month, is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for advanced rail manufacturing across North America —while setting a new benchmark for digital-first, smart manufacturing.

“Our new digital factory in Hagerstown is more than just a train manufacturing site – it is a blueprint for the future of rail production worldwide, harnessing the latest AI, robotics, and digital systems to deliver high-quality, smart, and reliable manufacturing. The project exemplifies true One Hitachi, integrating IT, OT, and product capabilities with digital to accelerate the creation of unique value on a global scale,” said Joe Pozza, President of North America, Hitachi Rail. “Private 5G connectivity is a game-changer for advanced manufacturing environments. This secure, high-performance connectivity allows us to automate more processes, protect our workforce, and accelerate innovation.”

“To make Industry 4.0 real, manufacturers need secure, high-performance connectivity that is flexible and scalable. This project in Hagerstown shows how private 5G can power everything from predictive maintenance to collaborative robotics, while reducing energy usage and downtime,” said Alan Minney, Senior Director of Global Strategic Partnerships for Enterprise at Ericsson. “We are proud to partner with GlobalLogic and Hitachi Rail to demonstrate the impact of 5G on sustainable manufacturing in the United States.”

GlobalLogic leveraged its extensive cross-industry expertise–spanning telecommunications and manufacturing— along with advanced digital capabilities from semiconductor-level to cloud solutions, and our more than a decade-long partnership with Ericsson to support this ambitious and demanding project fully. As an official Ericsson Private 5G ecosystem partner, GlobalLogic was responsible for technical and business consulting, full deployment and integration of the private 5G network into the plant’s processes, as well as complete network lifecycle management and end-to-end service delivery.

“Private 5G networks are unlocking new opportunities for industries, from advanced automation to energy optimization. Building on our partnership with Ericsson and working closely with the Hitachi Rail team, we are delivering ultra-reliable, low-latency, and secure wireless connectivity, “said Sameer Tikoo, GVP Communications & Network Provider Business Unit at GlobalLogic. “It’s more than faster connectivity—it’s about establishing the resilient digital backbone that modern industrial operations need to compete, grow, and achieve sustainability goals.”

The project demonstrates that the synergy of Hitachi Group expertise, Ericsson’s advanced solutions, and GlobalLogic’s comprehensive approach can transform the industrial industry toward smart, safe, and sustainable factories of the future.