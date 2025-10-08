Gnani.ai unveils AI-powered digital human to redefine customer engagement

Gnani.ai, a voice-first and Agentic AI platforms provider, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind self-cloned Digital Human, powered by its proprietary HumanOS, at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. This innovation marks a major leap in the evolution of human-AI interaction, blending voice, vision, and behavioral intelligence into a lifelike digital persona.

Built from a single approved source video and a short voice reference, Gnani’s Digital Human can mimic human speech, expressions, and tone with remarkable precision, enabling enterprises to deliver hyper-personalized and emotionally intelligent customer experiences.

“At Gnani, we are completely committed to building financial inclusion through technology that speaks the language of empathy,” said Ganesh Gopalan, CEO & Co-founder, Gnani.ai. “The Digital Human powered by HumanOS is not just an assistant — it’s a bridge between organizations and the people they serve, redefining accessibility and engagement in the digital economy.”

The Gnani HumanOS platform integrates multimodal AI — combining voice, NLP, and emotional intelligence — to understand and respond in real-time. It supports multiple Indian and global languages, allowing financial institutions, insurers, and government services to interact naturally with users regardless of literacy or digital familiarity.

The newly launched avatar also reflects Gnani’s growing focus on Agentic AI, enabling AI systems to autonomously perform tasks, learn from outcomes, and collaborate with humans. The company envisions applications across sectors including banking, healthcare, and customer support, where digital humans can simplify interactions and extend service availability beyond human limits.

Industry observers say such innovations could transform the future of AI-driven customer engagement in India’s fintech and service ecosystems.

With this launch, Gnani.ai reinforces its position at the forefront of India’s AI transformation journey — shaping a future where machines not only understand but also empathize with people.