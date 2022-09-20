Godrej & Boyce partners with Pando

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group has partnered with Pando, the market leader in supply chain technology to digitally transform their logistics & fulfilment operations to contribute to their sustainability goals.

In continuation with their sustainability initiatives, Godrej & Boyce is embarking on a drive to reduce carbon footprint across fulfilment operations by optimizing their logistics, vehicle utilization and emissions, and decisively moving towards a paperless supply chain. They are doing this by harnessing the AI & ML-powered optimization intelligence of Pando’s Fulfilment Cloud platform.

Godrej & Boyce is reinforcing their digital transformation using Pando’s cloud platform to

Reduce fuel cost/ton in dispatched shipments across their supply chain network by rightsizing trucks with optimal material selection, (based on density, stacking rules, and other constraints)

Get 100% visibility & real-time tracking of their shipments with milestone updates.

Digitize their freight procurement & payment process with billing automation, invoice audit & reconciliation.

Harmonise interactions and engagement with all internal & external network partners across their value chain in a unified platform for seamless collaboration and improved efficiency.

Move towards a paperless supply chain

On the partnership, Poorav Sheth, Chief Digital Officer, Godrej & Boyce said, “At Godrej & Boyce, we believe in making strategic investments in technologies to become an insights-driven digital first organization. As we are focusing on creating sustainable value, we have also embarked on a digital transformation journey for a self-reliant supply chain. We are looking to leverage Pando’s powerful platform to digitalize, optimize, & scale operations. With Pando, we look forward to an end-to-end supply chain visibility & freight optimization helping us to go paperless, reduce carbon footprint, and empower our teams to excel.”

Parvesh Ghai, CRO – APAC, PandoCorp also commented, “Godrej & Boyce’s vision & clarity of purpose in building a self-reliant and sustainable business is truly remarkable. Pando is excited to partner with Godrej & Boyce to reap sustainable value as they embark on their digital transformation journey. This partnership is a testament and a reassurance in our mission to make products more accessible, affordable, and sustainable.”

Apart from working with large Enterprise partners in India, Pando is also working closely with the Government of India to make its customers become an extended part of the unified interface platform, part of the newly launched National Logistics Policy.