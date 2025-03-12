Godrej Capital builds a data-driven lending platform with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud 

Snowflake announced that Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, uses Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud as its integrated data platform to provide comprehensive, customisable, and flexible financing solutions for its customers. With Snowflake, Godrej Capital has transformed its customer loan process journey, enabling the company to predict customer behavior and provide tailored services for thousands of customers across India. By democratising data, Godrej Capital manages risks, builds financial models and scorecards, streamlines regulatory reports, and makes data-driven decisions to improve its loan offerings.

Godrej Capital chose Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud platform for its secure, robust, and flexible capabilities. Snowflake’s cloud-based platform and pay-as-you-go pricing provided cost efficiency, allowing Godrej Capital to scale workloads to meet customer demands with zero downtime. This collaboration, which began four years ago, marked a significant milestone in Godrej Capital’s journey toward data-driven excellence, reinforcing its commitment to digital-first financial services, and cutting-edge technology adoption.

Using Snowflake, Godrej Capital’s analytics team has built financial reports, meeting industry-standard regulatory compliance requirements to provide customers with the highest levels of assurance. Sales teams use analytics to track customer preferences and refine loan products for various needs. The company’s data governance is effectively maintained within Snowflake through clear policies, role-based access controls, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) based login, preventing unauthorised access.

Jyothirlatha B, Godrej Capital’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), said, “To stay ahead in a competitive and regulated industry, we have invested in new-age tech, including AI and ML, to offer innovative products to our customers. We required a data platform that prioritises security, scalability, and governance to elevate our innovation for customers. Snowflake delivers robust end-to-end encryption and governance, ensuring the highest standards of data protection. Their AI Data Cloud empowers our teams with data-driven insights, streamlines our loan processes, and enhances customer experiences.

For Godrej Capital, an integrated data platform has automated manual analyses, like incentive calculation for partners and sales teams. The teams used to spend 3-5 days a month on generating reports but now get the results in near real-time with minimal manual intervention. This enables prompt and accurate decision-making while boosting team efficiency. Executive leadership benefits from real-time performance analytics, enabling strategic decision-making on sales forecasting, product offerings, and technology investments.

The Snowflake platform also helps drive business productivity and growth by automating the generation of reports, such as tracking outstanding payments and collections and loan disbursement, across multiple departments and functions. The platform’s ability to consolidate and process large datasets in real-time enables the company to optimise its loan offerings, identify new customer acquisition opportunities, and make data-driven business decisions with greater agility. Godrej Capital uses Snowflake to centralise historical data in one place, which has helped them identify missed cases, aiding in in-depth analysis and facilitating regulatory compliance.

“India’s financial services industry is growing rapidly and adopting new technologies to improve data access, customer experiences, and risk management. We are proud to be Godrej Capital’s data platform of choice, offering a cost-effective, unified, secure, and scalable solution to drive innovation,” said Vijayant Rai, Managing Director, India- Snowflake. “With Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Godrej Capital can protect sensitive data, personalize customer interactions, enhance operational efficiency, and drive business growth,” he added.