Google Cloud Kicks Off Next ’22

At Next ’22, Google Cloud shared its vision for the future of computing, and revealed new product innovations designed to help people across organizations — the data decision-makers, the developers and builders, the IT teams, the cybersecurity experts, and all employees — make transformation real, impactful, and sustainable.

“This year at Cloud Next we’re proud to celebrate our customers and partners who are solving for tomorrow, today. At Google Cloud, our mission is to accelerate every organization’s digital transformation and open, connected ecosystems are at the core of this transformation. We are excited about India’s digital future and Google Cloud is at the forefront of this journey and are well placed to take on new challenges and support businesses in solving some of their most complex business challenges with the help of the cloud” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

Extending Customer Success Through New Innovations and Partnerships

Google Cloud’s new product innovations at Next ‘22 span four key areas where it differentiates: data cloud, open infrastructure cloud, collaboration cloud, and trusted cloud.

An open data cloud

Google Cloud announced significant steps to provide the most open, extensible, and powerful data cloud — ensuring that customers can utilize all their data, from all sources, in all storage formats and styles of analysis, and across all cloud providers and platforms of their choice.

Support for unstructured data in BigQuery and major data formats: BigQuery features a new capability to analyze unstructured, streaming data that will significantly expand the ability for people to work with all types of data. Google Cloud is also adding support for widely adopted data formats including Apache Iceberg, Delta Lake, and Apache Hudi, and offering a new integrated experience in BigQuery for Apache Spark.

Looker Studio and Looker Studio Pro: Google Cloud's two popular business intelligence tools, Looker and Google Data Studio, have been unified under the Looker umbrella, and Data Studio is now Looker Studio. This will enable every self-service analyst to go beyond dashboards and infuse their workflows and applications with the intelligence needed to make data-driven decisions. Google Cloud is also launching a professional version, Looker Studio Pro, that provides organizations support and key governance capabilities.

Translation Hub: Organizations can now localize content in more than 135 languages with Translation Hub, our new enterprise-scale translation AI agent for cost-effective, self-serve document translation.

Vertex AI Vision: This new service makes powerful computer vision and image recognition AI more accessible to data practitioners. It also reduces the time to create computer vision applications from days to minutes at one-tenth the cost of current offerings.

This new service makes powerful computer vision and image recognition AI more accessible to data practitioners. It also reduces the time to create computer vision applications from days to minutes at one-tenth the cost of current offerings. Supporting all major open data platforms: To extend our leadership in driving an open data ecosystem, we are expanding integrations with many of the most popular enterprise data platforms, including Collibra, Elastic, MongoDB, Palantir Foundry, and ServiceNow. This will help to remove barriers between data, give customers more choice, and prevent data lock-in.

Scalable, secure, open infrastructure

To help IT teams build the very best foundation for transformation, Google Cloud announced a series of infrastructure and migration updates that make it easier than ever to run in the cloud, regardless of where customers are in their adoption journey:

Workload-optimized infrastructure: Google Cloud is launching a new C3 machine series powered by the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and Google’s custom Intel Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU). C3 machine instances deliver strong performance gains to enable high performance computing and data-intensive workloads. Google Cloud is also delivering AI-optimized infrastructure with the general availability of TPU v4, which runs large-scale training workloads up to 80% faster and up to 50% cheaper.

Dual Run and Migration Center: To assist customers on their journey to the cloud, Dual Run will help remove the most common roadblocks from migrating 20+ year old mainframes into the cloud, and the new Migration Center brings assessment, planning, migration, and modernization tooling together in one location so organizations can proceed faster through their journey.

Increasing our open source AI commitments: Google Cloud is unveiling the OpenXLA Project, an open-source ecosystem of ML technologies developed by Google, AMD, Arm, Intel, Meta, and NVIDIA. It sets the conditions for faster research and production by addressing siloed tools and resources that limit the pace of innovation.

Google Cloud is unveiling the OpenXLA Project, an open-source ecosystem of ML technologies developed by Google, AMD, Arm, Intel, Meta, and NVIDIA. It sets the conditions for faster research and production by addressing siloed tools and resources that limit the pace of innovation. Powering the future of the Web3 ecosystem: Many of the largest exchanges in the world use Google Cloud to bring scale and speed to always-open spot markets for cryptocurrency trading. To further this work, Google Cloud today announced a new partnership with Coinbase who has selected Google Cloud to build advanced exchange and data services. We will also enable select customers to pay for cloud services via select cryptocurrencies by using Coinbase Commerce. This news builds on our recent Web3 announcements with Nansen, BNB Chain, Sky Mavis and NEAR Protocol.

An integrated collaboration hub

As organizations embrace hybrid work, they’re facing two big challenges: first, overcoming the gaps between people working in the office and those working remotely, making it harder to get things done; and second, how to ensure that people and data are secure regardless of location or device. To help customers address the unique challenges of hybrid work:

Hybrid collaboration : The smart canvas experience is getting even richer with custom building blocks in Google Docs, enabling companies to build their own templates that can be easily accessed by all users. To create an open ecosystem and extensibility, Google Cloud has also opened up smart canvas for third-party applications. New smart chips for AODocs, Atlassian, Asana, Figma, Miro, Tableau, and ZenDesk will be released next year, so users can view and engage with third-party data without switching tabs or context.

: The smart canvas experience is getting even richer with custom building blocks in Google Docs, enabling companies to build their own templates that can be easily accessed by all users. To create an open ecosystem and extensibility, Google Cloud has also opened up smart canvas for third-party applications. New smart chips for AODocs, Atlassian, Asana, Figma, Miro, Tableau, and ZenDesk will be released next year, so users can view and engage with third-party data without switching tabs or context. Safeguarding collaboration: To help organizations protect data and ensure secure collaboration, Google Cloud is extending ways to keep people and data safe across more of the apps workers use on a day-to-day basis. This includes bringing new data loss prevention (DLP) rules to Chat and extending Client Side Encryption to Gmail and Calendar.

Safeguarding collaboration: To help organizations protect data and ensure secure collaboration, Google Cloud is extending ways to keep people and data safe across more of the apps workers use on a day-to-day basis. This includes bringing new data loss prevention (DLP) rules to Chat and extending Client Side Encryption to Gmail and Calendar.

Extending the power of Workspace: Google Workspace is announcing new APIs for Meet and Chat, giving programmatic access to common functions like creating and starting meetings or initiating messages directly from a third-party app. Asana, Lumapps, and ZenDesk will be Google Cloud's first partners to leverage these in their apps. Developers can also embed their app directly into the Meet experience with a new Meet add-on SDK.

The next frontier of collaborating and connecting from afar: Following last year's announcement of Project Starline, Google Cloud announced the next phase of testing with an early access program with enterprise partners such as Salesforce, T-Mobile, and others. Starting this year, units will be deployed in select partner offices for daily testing.

Advanced security tools

Google Cloud is building the most open and extensible trusted cloud offering to help global businesses address their most pressing security challenges — from hybrid work to endpoint security to data residency. These include

Chronicle Security Operations: Google Cloud is unveiling a modern, cloud-born software suite that better enables cybersecurity teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats with the speed, scale, and intelligence of Google.

Confidential Space: The next solution in our groundbreaking Confidential Computing portfolio, Confidential Space. Organizations can perform tasks such as joint data analysis and machine learning (ML) model training with trust guarantees that the data they own can stay protected from their partners — including the cloud service provider. Whether you are a clinical researcher sharing results or a bank looking at risk management in different parts of the world, Confidential Space can help you collaborate using sensitive or regulated data securely across teams, organizations, and borders.

Google Cloud Ready – Sovereign Cloud: This new program advances digital sovereignty on Europe's terms, to address growing demand for cloud solutions with the highest levels of control, transparency, and sovereignty.

This new program advances digital sovereignty on Europe’s terms, to address growing demand for cloud solutions with the highest levels of control, transparency, and sovereignty. New and expanded Google Cloud partnerships with leaders across the security ecosystem: We’re announcing a significant expansion of our trusted cloud ecosystem, featuring new integrations and offerings with more than 20 partners focused on enabling greater data sovereignty controls, supporting Zero Trust models, unifying identity management, and improving endpoint security for global businesses.

Scaling the Cleanest Cloud in the Industry

A critical part of helping customers make lasting change is by creating a more sustainable future, and we are committed to helping customers do this through products and services that minimize environmental impact. We proudly operate the cleanest cloud in the industry, and customers who run on Google Cloud instantly improve their sustainability profiles.

To continue helping companies reach their sustainability goals and address climate change demands:

Google Cloud Carbon Footprint is now Generally Available, and provided at no cost for every user in the cloud console.

Eco-friendly routing is coming soon to the Google Maps Platform for developers, to help ridesharing and delivery companies embed eco-friendly routes into their driver applications.

All of this work can’t be done alone. To scale our efforts, we are building our partner network across industries and since we announced the Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability designation this summer, we’ve seen incredible momentum with more than 20 partners achieving the designation.