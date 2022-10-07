Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro now available for pre-orders in India

Google announced that the all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available for pre-orders in India. Powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 processor and shipping with Android 13, the Pixel 7 is priced at an MRP of ₹59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at an MRP of ₹84,999. Both devices will be available for purchase starting 13th October.

Limited-time launch offers for Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel & 7 Pro in India include:

₹6,000 Cashback on Pixel 7 purchase (T&C Apply)

₹8,500 Cashback on Pixel 7 Pro purchase (T&C Apply)

Additional Flipkart platform offers as applicable

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are sleek, sophisticated and durable. With a 6.3-inch display and smaller bezels, Pixel 7 packs advanced features and improvements into a smaller profile. Its new zirconia-blasted aluminium feels silky in one’s hand, and people can choose from three colours to suit their personal style: Snow, Obsidian, and new Lemongrass. Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch immersive display, a polished aluminium frame and a camera bar that’s perfectly complemented by the three colour options: Snow, Obsidian, and a new Hazel colour. The aluminium enclosure for both phones is made of 100% recycled content.

Android 13 on Pixel 7 offers the best Android experience yet. It’s fast, smart and secure. Plus, the fresh new style and customization capabilities makes it feel unique to each user. Users can recolor the look of their app icons to match the aesthetic of their phone’s wallpaper, and even assign specific languages to individual apps.

Google Tensor G2 – the next-gen processor custom built for Pixel with Google’s advanced machine learning and speech recognition – makes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro faster, more efficient, more secure and even more helpful. And it delivers Pixel’s best photo and video quality with next-gen Super Res zoom, up to two times faster Night Sight processing, sharper photos with Face Unblur and new features like Cinematic Blur.

Users can extend camera range with Super Res Zoom up to 8x on Pixel 7, and up to 30x on Pixel 7 Pro, helping them get sharp and quality images from a distance. The phones also offer optical quality similar to a dedicated 2x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 and a 10x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 Pro, so users have the flexibility to creatively frame their shot at multiple magnifications while maintaining high quality.

The Pixel 7 Pro also comes with Macro Focus, which delivers Pixel HDR+ photo quality from as close as three centimetres away, enabling users to take photos with full sharpness and vivid colour. Photo Unblur, a Google Photos feature coming first to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will use machine learning to improve blurry pictures — even old ones. Users can also touch up those photos and easily remove distractions with Magic Eraser.

Selfies should be for everyone. With Guided Frame, those who have low-vision, can capture selfies with a combination of precise audio guidance, high-contrast visual animations and haptic feedback. Videos are also getting an upgrade with the new 10-bit HDR. Record brighter, higher contrast videos with wider colour ranges. Cinematic Blur lets users shoot cinema-like videos with beautiful, shallow depth-of-field.

Google has also made updates to existing camera features making it Pixel’s most inclusive camera to date. Real Tone’s camera algorithms have been trained with more than 10,000 additional portraits of people of colour from image expert partners to make sure that Pixel Camera consistently renders all skin tones authentically. And Night Sight now only needs half of the normal exposure time to produce beautiful low-light images that are sharper than before.

With Pixel 7’s speech recognition technology, the phone will be able to transcribe audio messages on Google’s Messages app, so users can easily read them as soon as they receive them. Texting will also be more fun with Assistant voice typing, which now automatically suggests emojis that are relevant to messages. Users can also search for emojis with their voice.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the most secure and private Pixel phones yet compared to previously launched Pixel phones. With Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep users safe and secure. Titan M2 makes the phones more resilient to sophisticated attacks. The phones also come with a faster, more secure under-display fingerprint reader and an added convenience of Face Unlock thanks to advanced machine learning models for face recognition, helping users quickly access what they need with just a glance.

Pixel comes with all-day battery life1 and at least five years of security updates2.