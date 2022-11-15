Google Play launches UPI Autopay payment option for subscription-based purchases in India

Google Play has been committed to giving users safe and convenient ways to pay for their favorite apps and games – while helping developers of all sizes transact with millions of users globally and build successful businesses on the platform. In line with this commitment, Google announced that it is introducing UPI Autopay as a payment option for subscription-based purchases on Google Play in India.

Introduced under UPI 2.0 by NPCI, UPI Autopay helps customers make recurring payments using any UPI application that supports the feature.

Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation – India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand said, “We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently. With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play.”

UPI Autopay makes setting up subscriptions easy. After selecting a subscription plan for purchase, users need to simply tap on the payment method in the cart, select “Pay with UPI”, and then approve the purchase in their supported UPI app.

Google Play helps consumers transact safely and seamlessly in more than 170 markets. The platform has also been focused on removing complexities associated with finding and integrating local payments, including access to over 300 local payment methods supported in more than 60 countries.