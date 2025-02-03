Gopal Vittal appointed as Acting Chair of the GSMA Board 

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & MD, Bharti Airtel and Deputy Chair GSMA has been appointed as the Acting Chair of the GSMA board following the resignation of José Maria Álvares-Pallete, Chairman & CEO, Telefónica from the company. By virtue of this resignation, he is no longer able to continue in the position of the Chair of the GSMA.

Gopal was recently re-elected as the Deputy Chair of the GSMA board. He has also served the board as a key member for the term 2019-2020.

GSMA represents the global telecommunications industry with over 1100 companies from the telecom ecosystem across the world including telecom service providers, handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors.