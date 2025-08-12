GoTo Announces LogMeIn Resolve Integration with SentinelOne Endpoint Detection and Response for Advanced Protection

GoTo announced its latest integration for LogMeIn Resolve with the SentinelOne Singularity Platform for endpoint detection and response (EDR). The integration provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT departments with access to unified, AI-powered security capabilities to seamlessly monitor, analyze, and respond to threats directly within the Resolve console for a seamless experience.

The average global cost of a data breach is now $4.9 million, making it more important than ever for IT teams and MSPs to utilize robust security solutions as part of their core IT infrastructure. The integration enables LogMeIn Resolve customers to get ahead of risks by layering SentinelOne EDR onto Resolve’s security-first capabilities, including a first-of-its-kind zero trust architecture and simplified patch management features.

Highlights of the new integration include:

Accelerated Threat Detection: Further delivering on a unified management experience, uncover both known and unknown malicious activities – including ransomware, file-based threats, and zero-day vulnerabilities – with threat details in the Resolve console.

Further delivering on a unified management experience, uncover both known and unknown malicious activities – including ransomware, file-based threats, and zero-day vulnerabilities – with threat details in the Resolve console. 24/7 Intelligent Monitoring: Harness around-the-clock monitoring of endpoint activities to detect and respond to threats faster. Alerts are highlighted within a single pane of glass view alongside agents’ day-to-day endpoint management workflows.

Harness around-the-clock monitoring of endpoint activities to detect and respond to threats faster. Alerts are highlighted within a single pane of glass view alongside agents’ day-to-day endpoint management workflows. Real-Time Response to Incidents: Respond instantly from Resolve to remediate any detected threat, mitigating risks and minimizing impact.

Respond instantly from Resolve to remediate any detected threat, mitigating risks and minimizing impact. Enhanced Forensic Capabilities: Capture and analyze granular event logs, telemetry, and root cause data to facilitate comprehensive incident investigations and detailed threat postmortems.

“Security is non-negotiable in today’s IT landscape, and effective incident response relies on tools that deliver both speed and clarity,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “Our integration with SentinelOne’s industry-leading EDR streamlines the response process and provides businesses and MSPs with the unified, actionable insights and automation they need to stay ahead of modern threats, all within the trusted LogMeIn Resolve environment.”