GoTo appoints new Chief People Officer and Chief Information Security Officer

GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communication easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve and Rescue announced the promotion of Meredith Hawkins to Chief People Officer and the appointment of Attila Török to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Meredith succeeds Jo Deal, who served as Chief People Officer at GoTo for over six years. Jo is leaving the company to spend more time with her family. Previously serving as the company’s Vice President and Head of Global People Partners, Meredith joined GoTo in 2019 after holding senior leadership positions at TripAdvisor, Akamai Technologies, and Staples, among others. Her nearly 20 years in human resources include deep experience in talent management, leadership development, performance management, and succession planning, making her well-equipped for her new role.

“Meredith has played a pivotal role in the development of GoTo’s culture and community over the past four years, spearheading several initiatives that helped to build GoTo career paths and cultivate a growth mindset with our leaders and employees,” says Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of GoTo. “We view our people and culture to be essential for the success of the business, and Meredith’s professional development journey is a testament to the internal mobility at GoTo. I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Meredith to continue to build and evolve GoTo’s great culture of over 3,000 global employees.”

Bolstering the company’s security leadership team, Attila Török returns to GoTo as the newly appointed CISO, having previously held leadership positions within the company’s security department from 2014 to 2019. Attila played a key role in his first tenure (then known as LogMeIn), building the company’s security function before leaving to serve as Zapier’s Head of Security. In his new role at GoTo, Attila will be responsible for the security of internal systems and products, safeguarding GoTo’s information assets.

“We are delighted to have Attila return to GoTo. Security is and always has been a top priority of our company. With an ever-evolving security landscape, it’s more important than ever that we have a strong leader dedicated to safeguarding our information assets and leading us into a secure future,” says Olga Lagunova, Chief Technology Officer of GoTo. “Attila’s expertise in cloud and product security and his proven record of seamlessly integrating security in all aspects of the product development process make him ideally suited to lead GoTo as we deepen our commitment to providing our customers with best-in-industry innovative and secure SaaS products.”