GoTo boosts MSP efficiency with HaloPSA integration

In a move set to redefine IT workflow automation for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), GoTo has announced the integration of its AI-powered LogMeIn Resolve platform with HaloPSA, a leading professional services automation solution. The integration aims to streamline incident response, reduce manual tasks, and deliver faster, smarter service experiences.

Tailored for MSPs, this integration connects alerting and service management in real-time — automating ticket generation, syncing tenant data, and exporting device records with zero trust security protocols.

“The combined forces of HaloPSA and LogMeIn Resolve offer MSPs a faster, smarter, and more connected service experience,” said Tim Bowers, CEO, HaloPSA. “With automation driving the process, teams can focus on what matters — solving client issues, not toggling between systems.”

Advertisement

Key Highlights of the Integration:

Intelligent Ticket Automation – Auto-generate tickets in HaloPSA based on alert severity and let Resolve’s Virtual Technician handle resolution.

2. Custom Configurations – Pre-define SLAs, ticket statuses, and priorities to match internal workflows.

3. One-Click Verification – Easily validate and activate ticketing workflows from a streamlined summary view.

4. Seamless Device Export – Transfer protected device data from Resolve to HaloPSA for unified asset visibility.

5. Real-Time Data Sync – Keep client records in sync across both platforms for up-to-date context and continuity.

“IT teams today need tools that are powerful, connected, and intelligent,” said Joseph George, General Manager, IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “Our integration with HaloPSA delivers just that — bridging incident alerting and service management with next-gen automation.”

The integration strengthens GoTo’s growing Resolve ecosystem, which already features connections with ConnectWise PSA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, Acronis, and others. More integrations are on the roadmap for 2025 — a testament to GoTo’s mission to simplify IT for MSPs worldwide.