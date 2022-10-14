GoTo collaborates with SME Chamber of India

GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, today announced an exclusive channel partnership with SME Chamber of India, as its official Flexible Work Technology Partner. For a period of six months, GoTo has been listed as the exclusive and official “Flexible Work Technology Partner of SME Chambers”.

As a recognized global leader in flexible-work technology, GoTo combines business communication and IT support in a single application and admin system. Their software, GoTo Resolve, is designed specifically to address channel partners’ most pressing challenges, empowering organizations to streamline setup and day-to-day operations, grow their business, and securely serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Commenting on the partnership, Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder and President of SME Chamber of India said, “The pandemic may have catapulted the evolution of hybrid work, but the world is perpetually changing, be it with geo-political turmoil and rising inflation or the great resignation and climate crisis. Organizations need to adapt rapidly for business continuity and survival. Small businesses are trying to do it all with limited resources, to ensure that communication and collaboration works flawlessly, and customers and employees are retained. We are delighted to partner with GoTo on this endeavor and advocate the empowerment of small and medium businesses in India with a state-of-the-art, powerful, and flexible work and communications solution.”

Lindsay Brown, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, GoTo, said, “With over 7.9 million micro, small and medium enterprises, India’s SME ecosystem is dynamic and a vital player in shaping the national economy. GoTo empowers and enables small businesses with its technology, no matter where their employees work out of. With employees today expecting ease-of-use, and employers keen on maximizing productive time, the SME sector can be served well by a simple, intuitive, affordable tool that makes it easier to get work done. GoTo is thrilled to be the Official Flexible Work Technology Partner of the SME Chamber of India.”

With this association, GoTo will be able to empower SME Chambers of India’s ecosystems, consisting of 7,85,000 companies from across all Indian states. SME Chamber of India has had a 29-year history working for the development of SMEs from manufacturing, service sectors and allied industrial / business sectors in India. The Chamber integrates SMEs, large corporates, MNCs, banks, investors, policy makers, Young & Women entrepreneurs and Start–Ups to establish and enhance contacts for better business growth and expansion.