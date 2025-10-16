GoTo enhances LogMeIn resolve with AI-powered tools for MSPs

GoTo today announced significant enhancements to LogMeIn Resolve, its flagship solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The updates introduce a suite of AI-driven Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) capabilities designed to help MSPs improve client experiences, drive efficiency, and scale securely in an increasingly competitive managed services landscape.

As the global managed services software market heads toward a projected $34 billion valuation by 2033, GoTo’s innovations empower service providers to manage devices, security, and operations more intelligently — all underpinned by an industry-first zero trust security architecture.

Key New Capabilities in LogMeIn Resolve for MSPs

1. End-User Remote Access:

Clients can securely access their work devices anytime, anywhere — ensuring business continuity while opening new revenue opportunities for MSPs through recurring service models and enhanced customer relationships.

2. Simplified, Customizable Reporting:

MSPs can now generate data-rich, tailored reports using natural language prompts and AI-powered insights. This enables teams to quickly surface key performance metrics, deliver actionable intelligence to clients, and highlight proactive management opportunities without requiring deep technical skills.

3. Dynamic Group Policies:

With automated policy application for device onboarding and offboarding, MSPs can maintain consistent security and compliance standards, accelerate deployments, and scale seamlessly as their client base expands.

4. Brandable Remote Sessions:

MSPs can now fully customize the remote support experience — including logos, welcome screens, and themes — to strengthen brand identity and customer trust during every interaction.

“GoTo is committed to supporting Managed Service Providers, and the new features for Resolve are a direct response to their feedback,” said Joseph George, General Manager, IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “These updates are designed to make MSPs more operationally efficient while enabling them to deliver exceptional client experiences and drive long-term business growth.”

The new features underscore GoTo’s mission to empower MSPs with smarter, more secure, and more scalable tools — positioning them for success in the evolving era of AI-driven IT management.