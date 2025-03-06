GoTo introduces new AI, translation, and security innovations to streamline enterprise IT and customer support with LogMeIn rescue

GoTo announced new AI, security, and translation features for LogMeIn Rescue. The new offerings give enterprises next-generation tools to transform how they deliver support, improve average handle time, safeguard sensitive data, and seamlessly bridge language barriers for global employees and customers.

“With our latest AI, security, and translation innovations in LogMeIn Rescue, we are redefining how enterprises and Global System Integrators provide IT and customer support,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT at GoTo. “By integrating advanced AI-driven automation and diagnostics, enhanced security protections, and real-time translation capabilities into LogMeIn Rescue, we are empowering support teams to not only work smarter and faster but also to deliver exceptional service with confidence and precision – no matter where their teams and customers are located. Ultimately, we are evolving Rescue from a tool for experts to one that learns from experts and delivers expertise right out of the box.”

Increase Technician Productivity and Boost First-Call Resolution with AI and Automated Workflows



Rescue’s new AI capabilities automate routine tasks and adds analytics insights to minimise average issue handling time and improve first-call resolution rates for support teams. The AI-powered features automatically generate comprehensive session notes, analyse device performance to flag anomalies, and provide recommended actions to agents during support sessions based on analysis of the end user’s screen. This significantly reduces manual effort and streamlines troubleshooting and compliance, ensuring faster and more reliable resolutions for employees and customers and minimising post-call administrative tasks.

“As organisations grapple with expanding remits and increasing workloads, AI is becoming a vital tool to help teams work more efficiently and strategically. By automating repetitive tasks and providing intelligent insights, AI enables teams to focus on higher-value initiatives, making better use of their time and resources,” said Phil Hocmuth, Research VP, Endpoint Management and Enterprise Mobility at IDC. “As demand for these capabilities grows, more companies are looking to technology providers to deliver AI-driven solutions that are easy to deploy and adopt – ensuring that businesses can quickly leverage AI’s benefits without adding complexity to their operations.”

Safeguard Networks and Endpoint Devices with Enhanced Security

The new security features build on LogMeIn Rescue’s already robust security offerings to provide layered, comprehensive protection against threats from unauthorised access, phishing, fraud, and accidental misuse. Additional Device- and IP-based access restrictions limit support sessions to only pre-approved devices and IP addresses, while PIN code safeguards limit where generated PIN codes can be entered during sessions and immediately reject codes generated outside of a customer’s Rescue account. The features work seamlessly together to create a frictionless, automated solution that simplifies security for IT teams and fosters trust with customers in an age of growing cybersecurity risks.

Break Language Barriers with Real-Time Translation Support

Finally, the new translation features empower teams to provide effective IT and customer support from anywhere, in any language. With real-time translation for both live chats and any text displayed on remote desktops, agents can easily assist end users across different languages without delays or jumping between the support session and third-party translation tools. Real-time translation allows teams to expand their reach, reduce escalations, and deliver world-class support to a more diverse customer base. It also saves businesses significant overhead by eliminating the need to hire support staff for specific regions or languages.