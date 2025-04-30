GoTrust Launches DPO Copilot Solution to Simplify DPDPA and Global Privacy Compliance

GoTrust has announced the launch of its latest innovation — the DPO Copilot solution. Built to support Data Protection Officers (DPOs) and privacy teams, DPO Copilot is designed to help businesses seamlessly comply with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) and other global regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

The DPO Copilot is an advanced AI assistant that automates critical privacy operations, including real-time data discovery, consent and preference management, rights request handling, and risk monitoring. Unlike traditional compliance tools that rely on manual inputs and static processes, DPO Copilot combines automation and AI-driven insights to deliver a dynamic, preventive approach to privacy management.

“DPO Copilot is not just another compliance software. It acts as a living privacy agent — continuously learning, adapting to new regulations, and helping companies focus on what really matters,” said Himanshu Gautam, Founder & CEO, GoTrust. “It eliminates manual tracking and automates workflows, making privacy compliance scalable, efficient, and audit-ready.”

Key features of the DPO Copilot include:

Intelligent classification of personal and sensitive data through automated discovery.

Dynamic consent lifecycle management aligned with DPDPA requirements.

Automated handling of data subject rights like access, correction, portability, and erasure.

Real-time risk scanning with proactive mitigation recommendations.

Continuous policy updates based on regulatory changes.

The solution is industry-agnostic and modular, making it suitable for startups, growing companies, and large enterprises across sectors such as healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, SaaS, and government services.

With rising risks associated with data breaches and non-compliance — including financial penalties of up to ₹250 crore under DPDPA — GoTrust’s DPO Copilot aims to help businesses strengthen their privacy governance and protect brand reputation. The platform’s real-time monitoring, automated reporting, and breach preparedness tools allow organisations to stay ahead of regulatory requirements without overburdening their teams.

“Our goal with DPO Copilot is to make privacy operations smarter, faster, and future-ready,” added Gautam.