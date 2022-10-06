Government of Goa ties up with Newton School to train students to become software developers 

The Government of Goa on Thursday announced a strategic Digital Goa Scholarship Program with the Bengaluru-based neo-university Newton School. This partnership would consist of a coding and mindset bootcamp that progresses into a 6-month-long Full-Stack Certification Program, enabling students to become high-quality software developers.

Newton School is a neo-university founded in 2019 by Siddharth Maheshwari and Nishant Chanda, graduates from IIT Roorkee, both of whom have been recently recognised by Forbes India 30 Under 30, and Forbes Asia 30 Under 30. Newton School offers skill-oriented and industry-focused tech courses to students and help them get placed as software developers and engineers, with their 2000+ hiring partners including companies such as Google, Zomato, Thoughtworks, Xiaomi, Flipkart, Deloitte, Meesho, and TCS.

Over the years, India has proven itself to be a technology adopter and developer. This collaboration aims at making Goa a hub for tech advancements where more than 16,000 students graduate every year. It’s expected to have a snowball effect for growth as more global IT firms are expected to hire students from Goa in multiple organisational layers.

By adopting an e-learning model, more states can also tap into upskilling talent through edtech partnerships in future. The ultimate goal of the program is the creation of an IT hub in Goa, with the influx of software professionals that will add to the economy on an individual as well as a social level, leading to the democratisation of software development education in India.

The Digital Goa Scholarship Program will kickstart with a coding and mindset bootcamp of 12 weeks where Goan students from both technical and non-technical background can enrol. Therein, students will be introduced to the world of computers and trained to develop logical thinking and aptitude required to learn coding. This bootcamp will also feature sessions by top mentors, instructors, Newton School alumni, and industry professionals working in various software companies around the world, including Netflix, Amazon, Myntra, Unacademy, Google, and Microsoft.

The program is also facilitated by daily live classes with experts from the top software companies, mentorship from the top educators of India, resume-building sessions and interview preparation with mock interviewers.

Following the bootcamp, students will complete a 6-month certification program that will make them adept for Full-Stack Web Development. Additionally, as a part of this Digital Goa Scholarship, students will not have to pay anything until they get a job in the placement phase with Newton School after course completion and start earning.

Speaking on the news, Nishant Chandra, Co-founder of Newton School added, “With this partnership, we aim that Goan students acquire the right industry-oriented exposure in software education which will help them get jobs with high compensation in the global market. With a community-first approach, Newton School aims to solve the deep problem of employability in graduates and also looks forward to more states adopting this approach. This initiative by Newton School and Goan Government to upskill graduates is a strategic collaboration to nourish a more skilled, productive, inclusive, and talented workforce.”

In recognition of the step, Goa’s Honourable Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant said,“The Government of Goa has the goal to turn Goa into an educational and knowledge hub and with the Digital Goa Scholarship, we are taking steps towards achieving these goals. Newton School will be providing advanced training in coding for students from various colleges and make them eligible to get placed in 1000s of IT companies across India. In Goa we are committed to be a part of the Educational Revolution that has unfolded under the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Getting IT companies to Goa will not only benefit the youth, but will facilitate the entire economy.”

This alliance is determined to upskill the youth of Goa with industry-focused, skill-oriented education in software development, making Goa the next Silicon Valley of India in a short period of time.

Newton School aims to transform India into a global developer powerhouse. This opportunity enables Indian youth to embrace the power of innovation and to build Silicon Valleys across the country.