Government of Karnataka launches 100 Free Wi-Fi Hotspots powered by ACT Fibernet  

With an aim to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies and promote a more inclusive and connected society in India, the Government of Karnataka has collaborated with ACT Fibernet, one of India’s largest internet service providers, to launch 100 public Wi-Fi hotspots in Malleshwaram, Bangalore. The launch event was attended by Hon’ble Dr. Ashwath Narayan C N, Minister of Electronics, Information Technology – Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and, Livelihood, Dr. R. L. Deepak IRS, Zonal Commissioner, West & Special Commissioner, Revenue, BBMP, Mr. D. Devaraj IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Bengaluru City Police as well as Mr. Bala Malladi, CEO of Atria Convergence Technologies, and other dignitaries and officials.

The inauguration of 100 public Wi-Fi hotspots in Malleshwaram, the first of-a-kind initiative in Bangalore will enable customers to experience fast and secure internet services, thanks to this advanced technology. ACT SmartFiber™ ensures that users can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity for activities such as video calling, streaming, and quick file transfers, all on ACT’s gigabit-enabled network.

To access the free internet service, users are required to log in to the ACT Free Wi-Fi portal using their phone number and one-time password (OTP). Once authenticated, users can enjoy high-speed internet access at 25 Mbps with a data limit of 1 GB for a duration of 45 minutes, without any charge. These Wi-Fi hotspots are strategically placed across various locations in Malleshwaram, including public parks, metro stations, bus stands, educational institutions, malls, and other public places.

Speaking on the occasion,Dr. Ashwath Narayan C N, Minister of Electronics, Information Technology – Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka said, We are happy to announce the launch of free Wi-Fi hotspots in collaboration with ACT Fibernet. This initiative will help in eliminating the digital divide, enabling individuals and communities to flourish in today’s connected world. We believe that internet access is a necessity in today’s world, and we are determined to make it a reality for everyone. Our collaboration with ACT Fibernet is a key step toward achieving this goal and we look forward to working together in the future.”

Bala Malladi, CEO Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), said, “ACT Fibernet believes that access to the internet is a basic necessity for all citizens, and it is their responsibility to bridge the digital divide and make internet access available to everyone. Our goal is to ensure that every citizen, has access to high-speed and reliable internet. Bangalore being an IT city with a mobile population, public Wi-Fi is a must-have amenity for a smart city, enabling easy connectivity for work, and access to public services amongst others. We are honoured to be associated with the esteemed project of the Government of Karnataka and contribute in our own meaningful way.”

ACT Fibernet, which has been at the forefront of driving the development of fibre broadband internet in India since 2000, is playing a significant role in bridging the digital gap. As the largest non-telco ISP in the country today, ACT Fibernet is committed to providing high-quality internet services to its customers, and to supporting the Indian government’s vision of a digitally connected India.