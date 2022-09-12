GPS Renewables join forces with Online Mental Health Platform YourDOST for mHSE

In a one-of-its-kind initiative in the EPC Sector (Engineering, Procurement, Construction), GPS Renewables, a Bengaluru based biofuels technology and EPC firm, has partnered with YourDOST, to promote employee mental well-being and prioritise holistic health. As part of this effort, GPS employees will have access to unlimited counselling sessions as well as regular mental health awareness sessions at project sites.

GPS Renewables is a leading Bio-Energy company with specific focus on biofuels ranging from Biogas, BioCNG, Ethanol and Green Hydrogen. In line with their vision to become the world’s leading Bioenergy project developer, GPS builds biofuel infrastructure at scale.

Through this partnership with YourDOST, GPS Renewables will undertake a number of mental well-being initiatives that include the following

Online sessions to highlight the importance of mHSE (Mental & Physical Health, Safety and Environment): Regular sessions will be conducted by YourDOST to sensitise staff on how mental well-being plays a huge role in the overall health of an individual.

Awareness programs at project sites: Sessions will be held with contractual labourers and other on-ground staff on the importance of seeking help and encouraging them to have open conversations around their mental health

Unlimited counselling sessions: Detailed counselling sessions will be made available for all employees and their dependants.

Employee Checkins: Regular employee engagement and checkins to ensure their emotional wellbeing at GPS

Monthly activities: YourDOST will host monthly sessions revolving around building awareness about managing work-related stress and how it can impact mental and physical well-being.

Commenting on the initiative, Rukmani Kapoor, Chief of Staff, GPS Renewables, said, “ At GPS Renewables, we don’t just focus on building a great business. We want to focus on building lives with the right mindset. We believe that conversations around mental health should not just be limited to people who work in tech companies or those that put in long hours in front of their laptops. In a typical EPC company today, the culture is generally characterised by complete focus on only work at hand, with no necessary employee engagement or initiatives that focus on the emotional health of an employee. This initiative is a step towards changing that narrative. Our aim is to go beyond just ensuring HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) and focus on mHSE (Mental & Physical Health, Safety and Environment).”

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Richa Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, YourDOST, said, “We are thrilled to work with GPS Renewables and support them in their effort to promote mental wellness at the workplace. At YourDOST, we believe that mental health has a direct impact on an individual’s professional, personal, and financial domain. It’s important to take active steps to balance the four quadrants of life-Personal, Professional Life, Financial Independence, and Social Life. We hope that many more companies like GPS will come forward to actively promote mental well-being in sectors beyond technology.”