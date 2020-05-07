Grade up rolls out live online coaching app exclusively for classes 8th to 12th

Read Article

There has been a surge in demand for online learning owing to the current pandemic and lockdown. EdTech has successfully established the premise ‘education is a basic right’ by providing safe, affordable, accessible and quality education to students across the country. To ensure school students’ education is not interrupted, Gradeup has announced the launch of Goprep App . A school preparation app for class 8th to 12th, this will cater to the academic needs of students, including those preparing for JEE and NEET. The announcement is aligned with the recently launched campaign #PadhaiNahiRukegi. Since schools didn’t begin their new session due to the lockdown, the focus of the brand is to provide Free Live classes on topics covered during the first two months in schools.

Following an innovative learning approach with student success at its core, Goprep app will assist students in their preparation from end-to-end. Key features include free Live Online Classes and the option to enrol for courses with a structured methodology comprising day-wise study plan. This will allow students to learn from the best teachers in the industry without leaving their homes. Another interesting feature of this app is that students can upload photos for instant doubt-resolution, a convenient and seamless process to obtain clarity and answers. Students in the K12 segment preparing for either board exams or competitive exams such as JEE and NEET will have access to Goprep’s effective test preparation and robust learning outcomes.

Vibhu Bhushan, Founder, Goprep, said, “Our aim is to support the learning and preparation journey for every school-going student, especially in such challenging times. Individual needs and psychological makeup of students in school is not the same as those in college due to the difference in their academic journeys. The mode of preparation journey in school is different from that of after college competitive exams. In school, preparation is often intensive and time consuming. Also, it requires a significant investment of time from parents as they are the key decision makers. Keeping these factors in mind, the company has launched Goprep App to focus exclusively on the preparation needs of school students.”

“At Goprep App, the key focus has been on preparation for students at the senior secondary school level and above. Our model has proven to be highly efficacious in this segment. We see immense potential in venturing further into the K12 segment, focussing on students in classes 8th to 12th who are looking to get good marks in Boards, JEE, NEET, NTSE and Olympiads,”, he further added.

In the midst of the COVID-19, EdTech is functioning unhindered; its true potential is coming to the fore. A realisation is finally sinking in, that the online education model is the way forward and the launch of Goprep App is another step in that direction.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com