Graham Information concludes its Tech Show 2022

Graham Information Systems successfully organised a day long event titled Tech Show 2022 at Hotel Krishna Palace, Grant Road. The show was presented by Ventura Securities Ltd, a leading Stock broking firm using cutting edge technology. Belkin, Wacom and Xcell Host cloud and D-Link were the gold sponsors.

The show was inaugurated by Hemant Majethia, CEO of Ventura Securities Ltd. and those present were Polad Garda of Toshiba, Jai Prakash Mishra of Wacom and Sameer Jhaveri of Xcell Host cloud.

The show was spread over 4 tracks.

The first track was the exhibition which witnessed latest tech offerings from leading brands such as Belkin, Wacom, D-Link, Toshiba, Ruijie Network, BPE, Blue Square, APC, MSI, PiBox, Itick, NPAV, Orico, Computer Depot, BD Soft, Digital Card, EVM, Czur and Zeus. There were few new service offerings to improve productivity and various spot offers through the day along with gifts for all visitors. Plus Beverages, the refreshment partner served their unique tea blends to all visitors. The event was attended by channel partners and end users.



The second track of the show was a unique Interactive *Tete-a-Tete* session with Mr. Gautam Shah, CEO Colfax International, Santa Clara, California.

Gautam shared his journey of 35 years from a System Integrator to a HPC Specialist. In this well attended interactive session, Gautam shared his views and perspective with various system integrators and solution providers on various topics like setting up a fab, processor architecture, cloud economics, margins in the system business, roadmap of Intel, AMD and NVidia. Current and future trends in Compute, Storage, Networking and Cloud were shared.

He gave his inputs on how to serve marquee enterprise customers like Intel, NASA, Boeing, Apple, Walmart, etc and premier educational institutions like Stanford, MIT, UC Berkeley, UC San Fransisco, to name a few. He also shared how there is a transition from pure hardware selling to hybrid offerings. He emphasised the role of research and looking for opportunities in a highly competitive business.

Colfax International’s recent accolades include – Intel®️ Partner of the Year Award – 8 Years in a Row from 2015 to 2022 and NVIDIA Partner Network Americas Networking Partner of the Year 2021.

He ended his talk with one maxim which resonated well – Don’t fall in love with the product, fall in love with the profit .

The Third track saw presentations from D-Link and Ventura.

Mr. Anil Warodkar of D-Link gave an excellent presentation on D-Link’s current product line and highlighted many salient features of their flagship products. Of particular interest to the channel were the AI series products, Eagle Pro AI and the App. He proudly affirmed that most of their products are Made in India.

Amarnath of Ventura Securities presented their Portfolio Managment Scheme. He highlighted how their customised PMS offers are giving excellent returns. He briefly touched upon other products from Ventura.

The Fourth track was the award function.

There were various awards under different verticals as under.

Healthcare – Citius Tech Healthcare Pvt Ltd