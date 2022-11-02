Granicus appoints Deva Gowda as new Senior Director

Granicus, a GovTech company that brings the government and its citizens closer, has announced the expansion of its management team with the joining of Deva Gowda as a Senior Director of the company.

Deva, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, brings experience spanning over two decades, where he successfully led the development of enterprise scale software systems. He has a track record of leading high impact engineering teams and driving product initiatives that accelerated business growth. He has worked with various renowned brands such as EFI, JP Morgan Chase &Co. and Altisource Labs. Deva joins Granicus to expand its capabilities and capacities for product innovation and to support the growth opportunities for Granicus’ global business.

Commenting on the appointment, Ranga Shetty, General Manager at Granicus India said ‘We are elated to have Deva join us in the next phase of our growth as a product innovation centre. Deva’s background and experience in leading high-performance teams and driving high impact product initiatives will help us scale up our innovation capabilities at our India Center.”

“I am excited to be a part of Granicus during this phase of accelerated growth.” said Deva Gowda, Senior Director, Granicus India. “Along with our talented engineering teams, I look forward to the opportunity of leading the building of innovative products at our India Center.”