Grant Thornton Bharat and Zoho join forces to drive digital transformation for Indian mid-market enterprises

Grant Thornton Bharat continues to enhance its digital transformation offerings through its alliance with Zoho, a global technology company headquartered in Chennai. This collaboration integrates Grant Thornton Bharat’s industry expertise with Zoho’s cloud-powered solutions, helping Indian mid-market enterprises navigate their digital journeys with greater agility and efficiency.

Through this collaboration, businesses will gain expert guidance on financial management, compliance, and strategic growth, ensuring they fully capitalise on their digital investments with Zoho’s solutions. Grant Thornton Bharat’s sector-specific expertise further ensures that customers receive precisely tailored solutions without upfront CAPEX investments. The ability of the Zoho platform to be customised and extended enhances this advantage, enabling seamless integration with existing tech ecosystems. This synergy of strategic advisory and customisable technology empowers businesses with faster implementation, accelerated time-to-value, and higher ROI.

Suresh Venkatesan, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “Digital transformation is no longer a choice but a necessity for businesses looking to stay competitive. Our alliance with Zoho will help enterprises leverage robust technology backed by strategic advisory. By combining our industry expertise with Zoho’s scalable and integrated platform, we aim to empower businesses with the agility and efficiency needed to drive sustained growth in an evolving market.”

Bishan Singh, Head of the Channel Ecosystem at Zoho, said, “At Zoho, we strongly believe that businesses require solutions that can be quickly deployed and are also flexible and extendable. We have a wide range of business apps with platform capabilities, along with an arsenal of no-code, low-code, and pro-code tools that can cater to the needs of varying complexities. Through this partnership, with Grant Thornton Bharat’s sectorial expertise, we aim to help businesses leverage our cloud platform for their specific industry needs.”

In the first phase, the partnership will focus on automotive, BFSI, and education sectors, with Grant Thornton Bharat helping businesses adopt Zoho’s comprehensive suite of 55+ interconnected applications for their needs. Businesses will be able to leverage flagship offerings including Zoho’s Finance suite of products like Zoho Books (accounting solution), Zoho Expense (travel and expense management solution), Zoho Payroll (payroll management solution) and Zoho Inventory (inventory management) in addition to Zoho CRM (customer experience platform), Zoho Creator (low-code platform), Zoho Analytics (self-service business intelligence platform), among other offerings from the company’s portfolio. Zoho’s platform capabilities and collection of developer tools will additionally help Grant Thornton Bharat solve specialised requirements such as dealership management system (DMS), loan origination system (LOS), financial management, GST and e-invoicing compliance, reconciliation, payroll management, employee expense management, budgeting and forecasting, inter-company consolidation among others.

Zoho has a privacy-first approach, and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centres, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security.