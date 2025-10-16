Graph AI raises $3M seed to transform pharmacovigilance with AI

Graph AI, a California-based AI life sciences company focused on patient safety and pharmacovigilance, has closed a $3 million Seed funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The capital will support product innovation, expansion of the engineering team, and global market adoption.

Graph AI is tackling the $8 billion pharmacovigilance market, where pharmaceutical companies monitor and report adverse drug events (ADEs) across a drug’s lifecycle to ensure patient safety and regulatory compliance. Traditional workflows rely heavily on large service firms, manual data extraction, and labor-intensive processes — often resulting in slow case processing, fragmented operations, and delayed reporting.

The company’s flagship platform, Graph Safety, uses context-aware AI and intelligent automation to streamline pharmacovigilance end-to-end. By automating ADE case processing, signal detection, aggregate reporting, and regulatory compliance, Graph Safety allows human oversight only where mandated, increasing accuracy and efficiency while maintaining regulatory standards.

Since its launch in 2024, Graph AI has achieved up to 70% efficiency gains, 90% faster regulatory reporting, and significant cost savings for enterprise clients. Its platform now supports a growing pipeline covering more than 7,000 marketed drugs, reflecting strong market demand for modernized safety operations.

“The life sciences industry continues to grapple with outdated technology and fragmented workflows,” said the Graph AI founders. “We’re addressing these challenges with a unified, AI-native platform that integrates context, compliance, and intelligence, making patient safety smarter, faster, and more connected.”

Nithin Kaimal, Partner and COO at Bessemer Venture Partners India, added:

“Graph AI is redefining labor-intensive pharmacovigilance workflows through AI-native solutions that prioritize both accuracy and scalability. We’re excited to support the team as they scale and transform the market.”

Graph AI leadership includes CEO Raghav Parvataraju, CTO Vijay Ponukumati, CPO Mohan Konyala, and CFO Ashutosh Bordekar, all bringing extensive experience from global tech and enterprise firms such as LTI Mindtree, Infosys, ServiceNow, Google, and Cisco.