Guardicore expands presence in India

Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security has announced the expansion of global operations, with the establishment of Guardicore Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai, India. Guardicore India will be headed by Regional Director Pratik Raj Sharma, a cybersecurity industry veteran and former Regional Sales Director, Check Point, West India.

“With a growing global customer base which includes some of the largest companies in North America, Europe and Latin America, and a significant portion of top financial institutions around the world, including Banco Santander, we see India as a major focus market,”said Dror Salee, Co-Founder and Vice President, Asia Pacific at Guardicore. “We have evidence there is a great need for easy to use, flexible and scalable micro-segmentation solutions in data centers across India’s large and fast-growing economy. We are already engaged with some of India’s largest companies and will be hiring local pre-sales, customer success and professional services engineers to support rapid growth in the country.”

Establishing a market presence in India, Guardicore further expands its global footprint to address increased market demand for its comprehensive data center and cloud security solution Guardicore Centra, delivering the simplest way to apply micro-segmentation controls that reduce attack surface and detect and control breaches within complex internal corporate networks. Guardicore will support this expanded international presence with a dedicated team based in Mumbai, addressing customer demand through a high-value global channel partner program aimed at delivering award-winning cloud security to customers throughout Asia Pacific.