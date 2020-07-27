Guavus unwraps AI-based analytics and automation products for CSPs

Read Article

Guavus, a pioneer in AI-based analytics for communications service providers (CSPs) has announced the launch of Guavus-IQ — a comprehensive product portfolio that provides a unique multi-perspective analytics experience for CSPs.

Guavus-IQ delivers highly instrumented analytics insights to CSPs on how each subscriber is experiencing their network and services (bringing the outside perspective in) and how their network is impacting their subscribers (understanding how their internal operations are impacting their customers). This single, real-time “outside-in/inside-out” perspective helps operators identify subscriber behavioral patterns and better understand their operational environments. This enables them to increase revenue opportunities through data monetization and improved customer experience (CX), as well as reduce costs through automated, closed-loop actions.

In addition, Guavus-IQ has been designed to be ‘operator-friendly’ for CSPs — it doesn’t require the operator to be a data science specialist or expert. It combines network and data science and leverages explainable AI to deliver easy-to-understand analytics insights to CSP users across the business at a significantly reduced cost.

The new Guavus-IQ products build on Guavus’ ten plus years of experience providing innovative analytics solutions focused exclusively on the needs of CSPs. The products are currently deployed in 8 of the top CSPs in Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pac and North America.

“In the world of 5G, IoT and now a global pandemic, we’re seeing an even greater need for operators to take advantage of AI and analytics to deal with increased network complexity, operational costs and subscriber demands for improved experience. To address these challenges, operators need to better understand network and subscriber behavior and be able to do so in real time.

These challenges can be tackled by utilizing big data collection, in-memory stream processing and AI-based analytics capabilities to ingest, correlate and analyze data (on premise and in the cloud) in real time from operators’ multivendor infrastructure. Insights generated can then be used to better serve operators’ needs across network, service, and marketing operations, said Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia.

“We’ve seen a lot of excitement from the top CSPs worldwide in Guavus-IQ. Our customers plan to leverage the products for root cause analysis, subscriber behavior analysis, new personalized products, and IoT services, among other use cases. They like the fact that Guavus-IQ is easy to operate and it’s highly instrumented specifically for operators and their multivendor infrastructures versus traditional general-purpose enterprise platforms or homogeneous network-equipment-oriented solutions,” Alexander Shevchenko, CEO of Guavus, a Thales company.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com