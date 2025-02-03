Hacktivist cyber attacks on India surge in 2024 – CloudSEK warns of a more disruptive 2025

Cyberattacks on India are no longer just a game of numbers; they are a loud, coordinated message from global hacktivist groups. CloudSEK’s latest report, “2024 Hacktivist Activity Analysis,” reveals a shocking 4,000+ cyber incidents targeting Indian entities over the past year.

These attacks weren’t just random disruptions—many were politically motivated, tied to global conflicts, and aimed at breaking trust in India’s digital infrastructure.

From education systems to government agencies, hospitals, and tech companies, hacktivists targeted institutions that millions of Indians rely on daily. The report warns that 2025 could see even more sophisticated cyberattacks as hacktivists evolve their techniques and align with global events.

Key findings of the report

Targeted sectors: Education (32.5%), Government (16.7%), Technology (9.9%), and Healthcare (6.7%) were the most affected.

Most active groups: BondowosoBlackHat and Z-BL4CK-H4T led the cyber assault against Indian infrastructure.

Common attack types: Website defacement, data breaches, and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks dominated the hacktivist playbook.

Peak attack periods: A massive spike in attacks was observed around India’s Independence Day (August 15-17) , with over 200 incidents recorded.

Cyberattacks with a cause: What’s fuelling the surge?

Unlike financially driven cybercriminals, hacktivists are digital activists who attack with an agenda. CloudSEK’s research found that in 2024:

65.5% of attacks were linked to support for Palestine , indicating how global geopolitical tensions now spill over into India’s cyberspace.

13.3% were driven by religious ideologies , often aiming to fuel existing social divides.

12.6% carried a strong anti-India sentiment , highlighting how cyber warfare is increasingly ideological.

Hacktivists also targeted India for its ties with Israel and in support of the ‘Free Kashmir’ movement.

“The patterns we are seeing indicate a growing level of organisation among hacktivist groups. Their ability to leverage geopolitical tensions to orchestrate large-scale attacks against critical infrastructure is a serious concern,” said Varun Ajmera, Security Researcher at CloudSEK.

Tactics used: Cyber vandalism meets strategic disruption

Hacktivist groups primarily deployed website defacement to spread propaganda, while data breaches were used to leak sensitive information and undermine public trust. DDoS attacks, though temporary, aimed to disrupt essential services at key moments.

“This isn’t just about embarrassing organisations; it’s about disrupting daily life, manipulating public sentiment, and even influencing national policies through cyber pressure,” security researcher Varun Ajmera added.

What this means for 2025

Looking ahead, CloudSEK anticipates a continued escalation in hacktivist attacks, with newer attack vectors likely to emerge. With digital infrastructure becoming more critical than ever, organisations must adopt proactive cybersecurity measures, including: