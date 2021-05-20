Happiest Minds Technologies announces PAM-as-a-Service offering powered by CyberArk

Read Article

Happiest Minds’ Technologies is entering into a Managed Service Provider (MSP) agreement with CyberArk, the global leader in Identity Security, to deliver end-to-end next-gen Privileged Access Management services to customers across verticals and geographies.

With this partnership, Happiest Minds Technologies aims to address the evolving need for credentials management in multi-cloud environments, the DevOps pipeline, robotic process automation and more, through end-to-end consulting, implementation, and maintenance services to help our customers in their Zero Trust based digital transformation journey. With cyber security related considerations gathering pace under the new normal WFH driven business ecosystem, such a co-optive and holistic approach in solution offering for customers will enable customers to have access to best-in-class and foolproof mechanisms.

On the alliance, Vijay Bharti, SVP & CISO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “We are pleased to work with CyberArk, and this agreement is in line with our vision to help our customers’ complex security requirements through simplified, robust, and next-gen security solutions. With our strong domain expertise in Identity and Access management, PAM services have always been core to Happiest Minds Security services, and our expanded relationship with CyberArk will further bolster our customers’ defenses against advanced attacks targeting identities and credentials.”

“The continued growth in our privilege-led Identity Security portfolio being offered as a set of managed services is a key route to market for CyberArk”, said Des Powley, head of global managed services at CyberArk, “The value that a strong MSP partner like Happiest Minds Technologies, with their track record in PAM provision and deep understanding of the technology underlying it, will be key for customers in new and emerging market sectors that are seeking to secure against identity-based attacks.”

The latest alliance with CyberArk further adds to Happiest Minds’ established credentials in the cyber security space in the form of various recognitions such as Forrester endorsement in its report, Now Tech: Managed IAM Services, Q4 2019, and recognized by global CISO communities as the ‘Best Identity and Access Management Solution Provider’.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]