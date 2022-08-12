Happiest Minds Technologies launches Identity Vigil 2.0 powered by OneLogin

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited announced the launch of Identity Vigil 2.0 – a next-gen signature IDaaS MSSP solution powered by OneLogin, a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) provider that designs and develops secure and unified access management (UAM) platforms.

Identity Vigil is a trademarked Identity Management Managed services Platform of Happiest Minds Technologies. The highly scalable, innovative 360-degree platform provides secure access to SaaS and enterprise apps across roles and privileges. In joining forces with OneLogin, a Global leader in Access Management 2.0, Identity Vigil now has truly hosted & managed IDaaS credentials.

Priya Kanduri, VP & CTO, Infrastructure and Security Services, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “Identity Vigil has found an innovative partner in OneLogin’s Cloud-Based IAM for modern enterprises. We are pleased to re-launch Identity Vigil 2.0, which provides bundled subscription services for SSO, MFA, and IAM. Our Identity Vigil solution will now offer AD-synchronization, role-based access control (RBAC), and mapping of any custom connector development and 24/7 support with scalable and flexible pricing. What makes the integration of OneLogin’s AD connector unique is that it is the only tool in the space that allows real-time syncs (within seconds of a change) vs. a batch sync process and restricted access to all through the customer’s Active Directory.”

Suhail Ismail, APJ Regional Director, OneLogin said, “OneLogin is a Gartner leader in the Access Management space and is a proven Identity platform trusted by many Enterprise organizations across the Asia Pacific, especially in India. After winning every engagement, we invest a lot of time talking to these customers, their key decision makers, and product champions to get their feedback on what drove them to select our solution. We found that we’re super trusted across the board by these organizations.”

Here is the feedback received from OneLogin customers

· Strong product innovation, with a roadmap they can believe in

· Integration with existing and future applications

· Speed-to-business value

· Ease of implementation

Happiest Minds Technologies’ Identity Vigil 2.0 is a user-friendly, cloud-based IAM for the modern enterprise with secure access for every user, every application, and every device. This will allow everything to be hosted on and managed from the cloud. The aim of the platform is to support and strengthen the identity landscape of small and mid-sized customers in a cost-effective manner by eliminating the constraints on procurement of and hosting an IMA tool and dependencies of hiring and talent management. It is in line with our vision to strengthen the management of everything from the cloud and minimize security issues while improving customer experience.