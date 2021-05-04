Haryana CSR Advisory Board with Power Grid Corporation of India undertakes initiatives to digitally empower schools in Haryana

Read Article

In a move to encourage, guide and assist educational organisations to come forward and contribute towards the welfare of the people of the state, the Government of Haryana has laid the foundation of CSR Advisory Board.

Haryana CSR Advisory Board has recently undertaken the initiative to empower the education scenario in all schools of the state with smart classroom solutions directed at empowering educators to teach interactively and inspire students to learn with a motivation to excel. Taking this lead forward, Power Grid Corporation is the first organisation to offer its contribution towards this noble cause by establishing 330 Smart Classroom in 165 government schools of Haryana which will surely make a huge difference to students and educators in schools of Haryana.

Globus Infocom, an education technology company has collaborated in this project to implement comprehensive smart classroom solutions in the schools under this initiative of the state of Haryana. Smart classrooms incorporate digital board solutions that include technologically advanced hardware products like interactive display, digital cabinet, visualiser, biometric attendance device, power backup etc. clubbed with NCERT based digital content for K-12 students providing a set-up to make classroom learning highly interactive, engaging and productive. The multimedia rich content has been curated in a storytelling format with brighter visual and clear audio to grasp the content easily and effectively.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Through this initiative we will provide the students of government schools the much needed exposure to digital learning in this digital era and will help to bring out the best of their potential.”

Speaking about the opportunity, Kiran Dham, CEO,Globus Infocom said, “We feel honoured to partner with the Haryana CSR Advisory Board and Powergrid Corporation of India in this noble venture of uplifting the education system through digitisation. The smart classroom solutions will ensure that students receive a highly engaging and immersive learning experience that is sure to fill the gaps in the education system in Haryana. By providing these smart solutions, we strive to boost the education indicators within the state and schools.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]