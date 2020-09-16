HCL and Google Cloud expand partnership to deliver accelerated Business Intelligence Platform

Read Article

HCL Technologies (HCL) and Google Cloud has expanded their strategic partnership to bring HCL’s Actian portfolio, starting with Actian Avalanche, to Google Cloud. Actian Avalanche is a high-performance hybrid cloud data warehouse designed to power an enterprise’s most demanding operational analytics workloads. Actian Avalanche enables a seamless path to migrate legacy data warehouses, including IBM Netezza and Oracle Exadata, to Google Cloud, through a hybrid-cloud offering leveraging Google Cloud’s Anthos application platform.

HCL’s Actian Avalanche hybrid cloud data warehouse has been deployed by Fortune 500 customers to deliver powerful insights to manage business complexities for a variety of use cases, including fraud detection, real-time offers and market basket analysis. Avalanche delivers a fully managed hybrid cloud data warehouse service designed from the ground up to deliver breakthrough performance, scale and concurrency for data-driven enterprises.

Bringing Actian Avalanche to Google Cloud enables enterprise customers to leverage the platform’s scalable, high-performance infrastructure and global network. Avalanche also features native integration with Google Cloud’s Looker business intelligence and analytics platform, and hundreds of popular SaaS and enterprise applications, to deliver a comprehensive solution that is easy to deploy and consume.

“The integration between Google Cloud and HCL Actian Avalanche will enable customers to gain real-time insights from their operational data at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership. This will deliver improved business performance and the ability to increase business agility, mitigate risk and secure material cost savings in today’s demanding business environment. We are excited about the strategic potential this partnership with Google Cloud brings to the market,” said Raghu Chakravarthi, Chief Product Officer, Actian.

“It’s critical that businesses are able to derive maximum value from their data, and we’re proud to expand our partnership with HCL to help them do so,” said Avanish Sahai, Vice President, Partnerships, Google Cloud. “Bringing its Actian portfolio to Google Cloud will enable HCL’s enterprise customers to migrate and modernize legacy data warehouses and leverage Google Cloud’s global network, performance and scale.”

“The HCL Google Cloud Ecosystem is unlocking business value for customers by enabling product collaboration across HCL and Google Cloud. The launch of Actian Avalanche on Google Cloud is another differentiated collaboration that strengthens our joint offerings built around application and platform modernization, digital foundation and data value unlock.” said Kalyan Kumar, CTO and Corporate Vice-President, HCL Technologies.

This latest announcement from HCL and Google Cloud expands a deep and growing partnership between the two companies to help organizations digitally transform. In 2019, HCL and Google Cloud announced the launch of HCL’s Google Cloud Ecosystem to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption worldwide. To support customers, HCL has established three dedicated Google Cloud Native Labs in New York, London and the New Delhi area. These labs provide business-focused design workshops to engage customers and develop intellectual properties and Minimum Viable Products on Google Cloud across industries effectively and efficiently.

