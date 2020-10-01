HCL and IBM expand alliance to help organizations with digital transformation

Read Article

HCL Technologies has announced a new collaboration with IBM to help clients accelerate their digital transformation by migrating enterprise mission-critical workloads to the IBM public cloud. The IBM Ecosystem Unit (IEU) at HCL will assist clients, including those enterprises in regulated industries such as financial services, telecommunications, life sciences & healthcare and energy & utilities, to develop digital and cloud-native solutions that will help advance their cloud journeys. These solutions will be built on the IBM public cloud using IBM Cloud Paks, containerized software running on Red Hat OpenShift, and Watson-powered advanced data and analytics.

HCL’s IEU will offer a wide spectrum of services and solutions, leveraging IBM Cloud, data & analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning capabilities and security to foster innovation for enterprises. Clients can participate in design workshops and remotely access the best technology from the company’s Cloud Native Labs located in the United States (Dallas), United Kingdom (London) and India (NCR), which fully support IBM Cloud and Red Hat environments for proof of concepts and solution building.

“In line with HCL’s vision and strategy, this new chapter in our relationship with IBM is an affirmation of our strategy in responding to a changing world. Leveraging the IBM public cloud will enable HCL to work with enterprises in regulated industries such as financial services.” said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, IT Services, HCL Technologies. “Currently our DRYiCETM portfolio runs on IBM public cloud. This collaboration will be extended to HCL’s product portfolio, which includes the development of new SaaS offerings on IBM Cloud.”

“We see increased demand for companies in many industries with sensitive data, such as financial services and telco, to migrate their critical workloads and applications to the cloud,” said Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications, Blockchain and Ecosystems, IBM. “I see the flexibility and security of IBM’s hybrid cloud platform built with Red Hat OpenShift at the core, combined with HCL’s expertise in technology services, as a clear differentiator. Together, we can help clients maximize value and accelerate their digital transformation to any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud.”

HCL is part of IBM’s hybrid cloud ecosystem, an initiative to support global system integrators and independent software vendors that will help clients modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud. The IBM public cloud is one of the industry’s most secure and open public clouds for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade strength and support for open source technologies, the IBM public cloud is designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud workloads for enterprise workloads.

