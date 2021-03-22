HCL helps enterprises move to the Cloud with RISE with SAP

Read Article

HCL Technologies (HCL) has announced its support for RISE with SAP, an offering by SAP that helps clients take their business-critical elements into the cloud, thereby accelerating their digital transformation and the value realization of their investments on their journey to becoming an “intelligent enterprise.” HCL’s partnership with SAP will enable organizations to move to the cloud SaaS model of RISE with SAP using HCL’s digital and application capabilities, while leveraging their existing investments in SAP configuration and extensions.

SAP S/4HANA adoption is expected to rapidly grow over the next three years, with surveys from the Americas’ SAP Users’ Group (ASUG) and the German-Speaking User Group (DSAG) showing a significant increase among organizations in their investments in the product. HCL and SAP will work together to help clients realize the scalability and security benefits of the cloud, while providing them with access to best-in-class solutions, services and experience. This is an opportunity for HCL and SAP to further develop joint go-to-market initiatives to help clients accelerate their cloud transformation journey. These initiatives will utilize HCL’s expertise in application and cloud services, including consulting, strategy implementation, architecture planning, roll-out and the management of key technologies.

“HCL is excited about the value that Rise with SAP will bring to our clients,” said Anand Birje, Senior Corporate Vice President and Global Head Digital & Analytics, HCL Technologies. Organizations leveraging Rise with SAP can quickly realize the value and agility of a digital core and business platform architecture in the cloud. HCL enhances this journey with its transformation and consulting services for SAP Factory+ offerings that facilitate rapid migrations to SAP S/4HANA, in addition to its modern integration and data architecture services.”.

Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Chief Technology Officer & Head – Ecosystems, HCL Technologies, said, “Rise with SAP presents a great market opportunity over the coming years. This offering affords us the opportunity to demonstrate HCL’s vast array of offerings and experience in the SAP space. We are uniquely positioned to provide a true 360-degree service to SAP clients moving into the cloud. Working together, we can help ensure existing on-premises investments are not lost as organizations transition to Rise with SAP and accelerate their move to the cloud.”

“The Rise with SAP offering helps simplify and accelerate our customers’ move to the cloud and will help deliver continuous innovation throughout their journey to become an intelligent enterprise,” said Dr. Uwe Grigoleit, Senior Vice President and General Manager, SAP S/4HANA, SAP. “Together with our strong ecosystem, we will help customers chart a course for their business transformation.”

