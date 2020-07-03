HCL positioned as a leader in specialized insights Service Providers Report 2020

Read Article

HCL Technologies has been recognized as a Leader in the specialized insights service providers landscape. In a recent evaluation by Forrester, HCL is rated as a Leader among the 13 players included in the report.

The report, The Forrester Wave: Specialized Insights Service Providers, Q2 2020, notes how HCL balances tech capabilities and business acumen to deliver true insights services and delivers a broad portfolio of digital transformation services, from building platforms to addressing business use cases. AI is infused in the entire value chain, improving data management and governance, predicting events, and prescribing business actions. HCL’s service enhancements include investments in technology solutions, business advisory investments, and partner relationships.

The report also cites HCL’s long relationships with its customer references, with insights service engagements of more than five years. References endorse HCL as “innovative” and “forward thinking, knowledgeable of industry data-specific assets.”

In the research report, Forrester has evaluated the top vendors in the market against 18 criteria which were grouped into three high-level categories: Current offering, Strategy and Market presence.

