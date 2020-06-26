HCL Technologies achieves 100,000 users actively using Microsoft Teams

Read Article

HCL Technologies (HCL), has announced that it now has over 100,000 employees globally using Microsoft Teams, on a monthly basis. This demonstrates HCL’s effectiveness in enabling its employees with remote working options and workplace modernization during the global health pandemic.

In these difficult times, with social distancing becoming the norm, Microsoft Teams has enabled HCL employees to connect and collaborate with colleagues from the safety of their homes. The milestone brings a powerful validation of HCL’s Fluid Workplace initiative that is designed to assist and quickly roll out new ways of working that will outlast the impact of the global health pandemic.

Taking this further we are confident that HCL’s philosophy of a Fluid Workplace will allow our customers to use the platform successfully to actualize their vision of Digital Workplaces (DWP), and make it their default model.

The milestone is a testimony to how quickly and easily HCL employees have overcome disruption created by the global health pandemic and the usage of Realtime Collaboration to provide business continuity, collaborate with colleagues and ensure they work seamlessly with partners and customers. Our goal is to use the stack as a permanent solution to safer environments, improved productivity, effective collaboration and happier employees.

