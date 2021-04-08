HCL Technologies achieves AWS SAP Competency Partner status

Read Article

HCL Technologies (HCL) has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) SAP Competency status. Achieving this Competency designation differentiates HCL as a partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), indicating its ability to provide specialized technical proficiency and enable customer success with specific focus on SAP workloads. To receive this recognition, partners must possess deep expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

This recognition is a testimony to HCL’s demonstrated technical proficiency and success in SAP implementation, migration, and innovation. HCL has the ability, experience, tooling, methods, and best practices to streamline the migration or transformation for clients who adopt any kind of SAP system or strategy.

HCL’s cloud offering delivers flexibility, agility, scalability, robustness, security, and cost optimization. HCL as an AWS Partner has proven capabilities in accelerating clients’ SAP transformations by shifting their SAP landscapes to reduce costs, going beyond infrastructure to innovate around their core lines of business, and modernizing on SAP S/4HANA.

The HCL Migration Factory Model will ensure that the SAP migrations are taken at scale. It ensures a robust structure aligning business and IT stakeholders around a target set of process metrics, favorably impacted by the transformation to a highly automated and industrialized cloud operating model.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]