HCL Technologies earns ‘SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization’

HCL Technologies (HCL) has earned SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization, a validation of a Microsoft service partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success at deploying SAP solutions on Azure.

As mainstream support for the SAP ECC platform ends in 2027, and as core SAP products are being re-optimized for the SAP HANA database, organizations are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing SAP environment to the cloud.

SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization signifies that HCL meets the highest standards in implementing SAP solutions and migrating the SAP HANA database to Microsoft Azure. HCL’s SAP capabilities and innovative Microsoft Azure solutions help customers leverage the potential of SAP on Microsoft Azure to increase compute and storage capacity and support new SAP products, decrease time to market for new capabilities, spin up or tear down S/4HANA project environments as needed, reduce their operational costs, and achieve cost effective disaster recovery and business continuity.

HCL is currently offering exploratory migration workshops for enterprises looking to migrate their SAP systems to Microsoft Azure.

