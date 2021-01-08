HCL Technologies joins hands with Claim Genius to jointly develop AI claims management solutions

Read Article

HCL Technologies and Claim Genius has signed a strategic agreement to jointly develop and market new AI claims management solutions. As part of this agreement, HCL will be providing Claim Genius’s real-time damage analysis technology for passenger vehicles to global insurance carriers. HCL is integrating Claim Genius’s platform with HCL’s core claims platform, which is widely used by carriers.

This integrated workflow solution will be available for HCL’s global clients and will drive speed, accuracy and productivity improvements for the automobile insurance services sector. Once the service is implemented, clients will be able to get an instant AI-powered repair estimate for the damaged vehicle based on photos or videos uploaded from the client’s mobile app or claims management system. This estimate information can immediately be incorporated into the insurer’s claims management workflow utilizing HCL’s core claims-management products.

Claim Genius’s damage analysis technology provides powerful automated features including instant analysis of uploaded damage photos and videos, detection and analysis of vehicle parts and damage, and prediction of vehicle total loss based on client defined thresholds. It also provides active feedback for continuous AI model optimization, and full API access for custom integration among other features.

Coupled with HCL’s comprehensive claims-management solutions, these new features will help clients drive new efficiencies into their claims workflow and accelerate the transformation towards a virtual and touchless claims future.

