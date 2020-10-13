HCL Technologies wins ‘Proactive Customer Service 2020  Microsoft Partner of the Year’ Award

Read Article

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced it has won ‘Proactive Customer Service 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year’ Award. HCL was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“The Global Partner of the Year award is a testimony to the capabilities and investments HCL has made towards ensuring that our customers derive significant business benefits from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementations,” said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO for IT Services of HCL Technologies. “HCL’s Microsoft Ecosystem Unit, formerly known as HCL PowerObjects, has been a strategic anchor for these initiatives wherein we work very closely with Microsoft to deliver industry and horizontal solutions aligning with enterprise requirements for agility, speed, and innovation.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with winners chosen from more than 3,300 nominations across over 100 countries worldwide.

“Winning a Global Partner of the Year award from Microsoft is an extremely important achievement in this channel,” says Satish Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. “Being recognized globally for our proactive customer service performance is a true testament to the innovation and hard work our team exhibits daily across all verticals, horizontals, and workloads. We view ourselves as the very best in the industry and this recognition confirms that.”

This recognition demands consistent demonstration of high-quality service to Microsoft customers using technologies from the Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Business Applications stack. This is the second consecutive year HCL Technologies has earned recognition in both Customer Service and Financial Services, having been named the Partner of the Year in both categories in 2019.

“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

HCL is also a member of the 2020-2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications, an elite group of Microsoft’s most strategic Business Applications – Dynamics 365 and Power Platform partners from across the globe.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com