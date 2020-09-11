HCL’s RMI Solution for manufacturing now even stronger with PTC and HPE joining forces

Read Article

HCL Technologies (HCL), has announced collaboration with PTC, an industry leader in augmented reality & IoT, and HPE, a global edge-to-cloud Platform-as-a-Service company, to take its Real-Time Manufacturing Insights (RMI) solution to the next level. With this partnership, HCL can now deliver a streamlined, pre-bundled, ready-to-deploy configuration for the most challenging manufacturing environments.

Designed on PTC ThingWorx platform, the solution now gets another boost with HPE’s Edgeline series. This will make the solution more suitable for addressing the need of real-time visibility from shop floor to top floor, across manufacturing enterprises.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where remote working is the new normal, the entire RMI solution can be deployed close to the factory set-up for faster results. The solution provides outcome-based values and can also help supervisors and plant managers to remotely visualize factory operations , and accordingly predict and take cognitive actions of their operations.

“The current market situation has pushed organizations to quit operating in silos and form strong and strategic collaborations, focused on shared integrity and values. Our collaboration with PTC and HPE goes beyond the signed dotted lines,” said Sukamal Banerjee, Corporate Vice President, and Head, IoT WoRKSTM, HCL Technologies. It’s a commitment to work together towards scaling this superior solution in the market, thereby mutually benefiting our manufacturing customers and the overall industry in these challenging times.”

“HPE is honored to be a key partner of the HCL IoT WORKS solution,” said Gerald Kleyn, VP and GM, Moonshot, Edge & IoT Systems, HPE. “HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems enables our customers to drive efficiency and innovation within their organizations and deliver the highest levels of enterprise performance at the manufacturing edge. . Our solution allows the customers to gain rapid insights from their operational data using accelerated artificial intelligence techniques and further deliver a superior experience to end users with technologies such as augmented reality. HPE is proud of its long-standing relationship with HCL driving innovations that provide our customers better outcomes.”

“HCL, one of PTC’s top Global System Integrator Partners, has taken ThingWorx platform, with its accelerated application and solution enablement, and combined it with their deep manufacturing and engineering domain expertise to create a world-class solution,” said, Kevin Wrenn, EVP, Products at PTC. “This award-winning RMI solution is a direct result of the successful collaboration between our two companies, built on HCL’s deep domain understanding of digital transformation across the enterprise and PTC’s leading technology. This solution offering will help us enable rapid and significant business outcomes for our mutual customers.”

