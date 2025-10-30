HCLSoftware and Microsoft partner to deliver AI-powered industry transformation

HCLSoftware has announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to deliver its unified XDO (Experience, Data, and Operations) blueprint on Microsoft Azure, combining advanced cloud and AI capabilities to accelerate digital transformation for global enterprises.

In an increasingly complex business landscape, success depends on the seamless integration of customer experience, data insights, and operational efficiency. The XDO blueprint connects these three dimensions—Experience (X), Data (D), and Operations (O)—to help enterprises create intelligent, data-driven customer journeys that anticipate needs, personalize interactions, and optimize business performance in real time.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware, said, “With the XDO blueprint, we’re retrofitting AI onto legacy systems and creating a unified engine that blends experience, data, and operations to keep enterprises ahead of their competition. Collaborating with Microsoft allows us to amplify this vision and deliver enterprise-ready AI transformation through Azure.”

Stephen Boyle, Vice President, Global SI & Advisory, Microsoft, added, “Joint product innovation is a key pillar of our relationship with HCLSoftware. Leveraging Azure Data, Azure AI Foundry, and Azure Security, HCLSoftware is well positioned to capitalize on Microsoft’s AI momentum to drive growth and enhance customer experiences.”

XDO is powered by HCLSoftware’s suite of enterprise-grade solutions—including HCL Total Experience, HCL Unica+, HCL Actian, HCL BigFix, HCL AppScan on Cloud, HCL Universal Orchestrator, and HCL Workload Automation—all hosted on Azure and available through the Microsoft Marketplace. Within weeks of establishing the ISV collaboration, HCLSoftware closed three large enterprise deals via the marketplace, underscoring the demand for unified, AI-powered business transformation.

This partnership marks a new chapter in HCLSoftware’s journey to empower enterprises with secure, scalable, and intelligent solutions that bridge the gap between data, experience, and operations—driving measurable business outcomes in the AI era.