HCLSoftware Appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President & Country Head for India

HCLSoftware announced the appointment of Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head for India.

In this role, Chowdhary will lead HCLSoftware’s India region business for growth and innovation across India’s critical sectors, including Enterprise, BFSI, and Government segments. Chowdary will play a key role in leading HCLSoftware’s Make in India commitment of being the largest India-based global enterprise software products company.

India represents a key growth market for HCLSoftware’s global expansion, and the company is investing heavily in strengthening its regional presence to meet the evolving needs of customers in these critical sectors. As India accelerates its digital transformation for Viksit Bharat across industries, HCLSoftware is uniquely positioned to support the country’s rapidly expanding digital and AI infrastructure across industry sectors.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware stated: “Vikrant’s leadership and expertise will be pivotal as we drive growth and innovation in India. We’re excited to welcome him as we solidify HCLSoftware’s leadership in the market.”

Based in the Delhi NCR region, Chowdhary brings more than 27 years of leadership experience to HCLSoftware, with a proven track record of success in scaling technology-driven businesses. His expertise across Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy, team leadership, and technology for enterprise & financial services, are pivotal for HCLSoftware’s strategic expansion in India’s growth market.

Chowdhary’s career includes leadership roles at some of the world’s most innovative technology companies, including Salesforce, SAP, Teradata, IBM, and numerous successful startups. Most recently, he served as the first Chief Growth Officer at CleverTap. Chowdhary’s leadership has been instrumental in driving growth and operational excellence in highly dynamic, competitive environments.

Chowdhary holds a Post-Graduate in Industrial Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai.