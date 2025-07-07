HCLSoftware Launches Sovereign AI Aimed at Governments and Regulated Organizations Concerned with Their Data Privacy

HCLSoftware announced today the launch of HCL Domino 14.5. Specifically targeting governments and regulated organisations concerned with their data privacy, HCL Domino 14.5 ushers in significant enhancements to the Domino+ sovereign collaboration portfolio, including the introduction of Domino IQ, a sovereign AI extension to the Domino platform that protects an organisation’s data privacy and ensures information security.

Users of the HCL Domino platform leverage powerful AI to automate tasks,

analyse data, and more, by choosing the models that their organisation or trusted sources have built. With compliance measures such as the European AI Act aimed at shaping the development and use of artificial intelligence within the EU, Domino IQ enables organisations to have more fine-grained control over AI investments and, additionally, remove their reliance on foreign cloud-based services.

“In an uncertain geopolitical landscape, governments and regulated

organisations, such as private banks, are increasingly concerned about their data sovereignty and digital independence”, said Richard Jefts, Executive Vice President and General Manager, HCLSoftware. “The importance of datasovereignty and avoiding unnecessary foreign government influence extends beyond SaaS solutions and AI. Specifically for collaboration – the sensitive data within email, chat, video recordings and documents, With the launch of Domino+14.5, HCLSoftware is helping over 200+ government agencies safeguard their sensitive data.”

Advertisement

“Today more than ever, true digital sovereignty is the key to Europe’s digital future. That’s why at IONOS we are proud to provide the sovereign cloud infrastructure for HCL’s sovereign collaboration solutions. Our platform is powerful, secure, and – above all – free from foreign access. Together, we are setting an example for responsible innovation and digital self-determination, a key factor for companies and institutions in regulated industries with particularly sensitive requirements,” said Achim Weiss, CEO of IONOS, the leading European hosting provider and trusted cloud enabler.

Other key capabilities of this Domino+ launch include:

• BSI certification of Information Security and use of Security Event and

Incident Management (SEIM) tools.

• Compliance with the European Accessibility Act for web-based,

business user experiences.

• Ready to deploy, and enhanced sovereign chat and meetings solutions.